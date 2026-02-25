New Mom Katrina Kaif Makes First Public Appearance Three Months After Son Vihaan’s Birth Sans Vicky Kaushal

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • New Mom Katrina Kaif Makes First Public Appearance Three Months After Son Vihaan’s Birth Sans Vicky Kaushal

New Mom Katrina Kaif Makes First Public Appearance Three Months After Son Vihaan’s Birth Sans Vicky Kaushal

New mom Katrina Kaif has finally made her first public appearance in Mumbai after welcoming her baby boy Vihaan. The actress who had been away from the spotlight for months was spotted in a candid moment that instantly won hearts. Her simple look, warm smile and sweet wave for the paparazzi made the video go viral, leaving fans emotional and excited.

Published By: Published: February 25, 2026 15:42:03 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Katrina Kaif’s First Appearance After Motherhood
1/6
New Mom Katrina Kaif Makes First Public Appearance Three Months After Son Vihaan’s Birth Sans Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif’s First Appearance After Motherhood

Katrina Kaif stepped out in Mumbai for the first time since embracing motherhood and fans could not keep calm. The actress was seen inside her car, keeping her look minimal yet elegant. Her rare public sighting quickly started trending across social media platforms.

You Might Be Interested In
New Mom Keeps It Simple and Stylish
2/6

New Mom Keeps It Simple and Stylish

The actress chose an all black outfit for the outing. She wore no makeup, tied her hair in a neat ponytail and covered her face with a mask. Her natural post pregnancy glow and relaxed vibe impressed fans who praised her for keeping it real and graceful.

Cheerful Wave for Paparazzi Wins Hearts
3/6

Cheerful Wave for Paparazzi Wins Hearts

Despite maintaining a low profile, Katrina smiled and waved at the photographers. The small gesture melted hearts online and the video quickly went viral. Fans flooded the internet with love, calling her the “cutest new mom in B-town.”

You Might Be Interested In
Yasmin Karachiwala Spotted With Katrina
4/6

Yasmin Karachiwala Spotted With Katrina

Katrina was accompanied by her long time fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has played a key role in her fitness journey. Their strong bond and Katrina’s quick return to routine hint at her focus on health and balance after delivery.

Fans Celebrate Katrina and Vicky’s New Phase
5/6

Fans Celebrate Katrina and Vicky’s New Phase

Since the arrival of their son Vihaan, Katrina and Vicky have kept their personal life private. This first appearance felt special for fans who have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the actress. Social media is filled with congratulatory messages and heart emojis for the power couple.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information, media reports and viral social media visuals. Details regarding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s personal life are subject to privacy and official confirmation. The article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS