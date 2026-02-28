Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Share First Glimpse of Son Neer’s Serene Nursery | In Pics
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have shared the first glimpse of their son Neer’s peaceful nursery. Designed as a calm and meditative sanctuary, the space reflects soft tones, natural light and a soothing vibe perfectly capturing their idea of warmth, healing, and togetherness as new parents.
A Calm Sanctuary for Baby Neer
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have shared the first glimpse of their son Neer’s nursery, and it is nothing short of peaceful and heartwarming. Designed as a calm sanctuary, the space reflects soft sunlight, gentle tones, and a meditative vibe that welcomes warmth and healing energy for the new parents.
Designed for Postpartum Peace
As first-time parents, Parineeti and Raghav wanted the nursery to remain quiet and soothing during the initial postpartum months. Instead of loud colours and busy décor, they chose a minimal, classic aesthetic. The couple believes colours and playful chaos can come later, but the first few months are meant for bonding, recovery, and tranquility.
Soft Tones, Gentle Breeze & Bhajans
The nursery features soft neutral shades, elegant furniture, and large windows allowing natural light and cool breeze to flow in. Calm bhajans playing in the background complete the peaceful setting. With a lush green view outside, the room beautifully blends nature and comfort, making it their perfect family retreat.
Thoughtfully Curated Interiors
Parineeti expressed gratitude to those who helped bring the nursery to life. From the beautifully arranged crib and wardrobe to the classic chest and elegant wallpaper, every detail has been thoughtfully curated. The aesthetic remains understated yet luxurious, creating a timeless look.
A Global Touch of Love
The couple revealed that several décor elements have been lovingly collected from around the world. Each piece adds a personal touch to the nursery, reflecting their journey and shared taste. The result is a warm, intimate space filled with love and intention.
Love, Gratitude & New Beginnings
Sharing their heartfelt note, Parineeti and Raghav described the nursery as their idea of love, a peaceful space where the three of them can simply be together. As they step into this new chapter of parenthood, their serene nursery stands as a symbol of healing, joy, and fresh beginnings.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and social media posts shared by Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. All images and statements belong to their respective owners.