Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows
Many actors and actresses have gained fame by movies as well as hosting tv shows. These shows not only make them popular, but also give a chance to public to know the star’s real self. From Big Boss to Kon Banega Crore Pati, all the hosts are listed down below.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra hosted Khatron ke Khiladi season 3. She was the first female host of the series. She brought glamour and bold energy to the action format.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar hosted Khatron ke Khiladi season 1, 2 and 4. He added a macho appeal and adventurous vibe to the show. It helped make the Indian version of "fear factor" a hit.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan hosted Satyamev Jayate, a social issue-based show that earned critical acclaim. Aamir's serious and sensitive hosting brought credibility. It was widely appreciated across all sections of society.
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan tried hosting KBC season 3 after Big Boss but did not match the same impact. His own quiz show "Kya Aap paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?" had recent popularity but was short lived.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan hosted Big Boss season season 4 and became the face of the show. His blunt style, humor and controversies increased TRPs. He is one of the longest running celebrity Host on Indian TV.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic TV debut by a Bollywood legend. Made KBC a household name since 2000. It boosted his career when he was facing a low phase.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh hosted the big picture and interactive quiz show launched in 2021. Despite Ranveer's charm, the show had average success.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.