Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past

Over the decades, the timeless epic Ramayana has inspired numerous adaptations across both film and television. Noteworthy renditions include the classic Ram Rajya (1943), Sampoorna Ramayana (1958), Ramayan (1954), the acclaimed animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993), and the modern reimagining Adipurush (2023).