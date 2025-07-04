Live Tv
Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past

Over the decades, the timeless epic Ramayana has inspired numerous adaptations across both film and television. Noteworthy renditions include the classic Ram Rajya (1943), Sampoorna Ramayana (1958), Ramayan (1954), the acclaimed animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993), and the modern reimagining Adipurush (2023).

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past - Gallery Image
1/6

“Luv and Kush Halt the Ashwamedha Horse”

An illustration shows Sita’s twin sons, Luv and Kush, standing defiantly before the Ashwamedha horse sent from Ayodhya, marking the pivotal moment that leads to their encounter with Lord Rama.

Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past - Gallery Image
2/6

“Epic Tale of Ramayana: From Exile to Victory”

A summarized portrayal of the Ramayana—Rama’s exile, Sita’s abduction, the Lanka war, and the victorious return to Ayodhya with Sita and the Vanara army.

Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past - Gallery Image
3/6

Ramayan (1954): Vijay Bhatt’s Devotional Masterpiece on Luv and Kush

The 1954 Hindi film Ramayan, directed by Vijay Bhatt, focuses on the Uttara Kanda of the epic, highlighting the story of Luv and Kush. Starring Prem Adib and Shobhana Samarth, it is a devotional classic of Indian cinema.

Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past - Gallery Image
4/6

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993) – 4K Re-release

The 1993 anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was re-released in 2025 in 4K with new language dubs including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese, bringing the epic to a new generation.

Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past - Gallery Image
5/6

Adipurush (2023): Epic Saga with Modern VFX and Star Cast

Adipurush, a 2023 action-drama inspired by the Ramayana, features Prabhas as Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Despite its big budget and visual effects, the film faced heavy criticism upon release.

Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past - Gallery Image
6/6

Ramayana First Look: Ranbir as Rama, Yash as Ravana in 2026 Epic

The first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, reveals stunning visuals and promises a grand mythological saga. Part one is set for Diwali 2026 release.

Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past - Gallery Image

