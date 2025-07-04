Ramayana on the Silver Screen: Classics from the Past
Over the decades, the timeless epic Ramayana has inspired numerous adaptations across both film and television. Noteworthy renditions include the classic Ram Rajya (1943), Sampoorna Ramayana (1958), Ramayan (1954), the acclaimed animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993), and the modern reimagining Adipurush (2023).
“Luv and Kush Halt the Ashwamedha Horse”
An illustration shows Sita’s twin sons, Luv and Kush, standing defiantly before the Ashwamedha horse sent from Ayodhya, marking the pivotal moment that leads to their encounter with Lord Rama.
“Epic Tale of Ramayana: From Exile to Victory”
A summarized portrayal of the Ramayana—Rama’s exile, Sita’s abduction, the Lanka war, and the victorious return to Ayodhya with Sita and the Vanara army.
Ramayan (1954): Vijay Bhatt’s Devotional Masterpiece on Luv and Kush
The 1954 Hindi film Ramayan, directed by Vijay Bhatt, focuses on the Uttara Kanda of the epic, highlighting the story of Luv and Kush. Starring Prem Adib and Shobhana Samarth, it is a devotional classic of Indian cinema.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993) – 4K Re-release
The 1993 anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was re-released in 2025 in 4K with new language dubs including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese, bringing the epic to a new generation.
Adipurush (2023): Epic Saga with Modern VFX and Star Cast
Adipurush, a 2023 action-drama inspired by the Ramayana, features Prabhas as Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Despite its big budget and visual effects, the film faced heavy criticism upon release.
Ramayana First Look: Ranbir as Rama, Yash as Ravana in 2026 Epic
The first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, reveals stunning visuals and promises a grand mythological saga. Part one is set for Diwali 2026 release.