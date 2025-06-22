Live Tv
Ranking the giants:- Top 10 Airlines globally

The top 10 airlines globally are renowned for their exceptional service, modern fleets, and extensive route networks. These airlines have earned their reputation through dedication to customer satisfaction, innovative products, and operational excellence. From Qatar Airways’ luxurious amenities to Singapore Airlines’ gourmet cuisine, each airlines offers a unique experience.  Whether you are travelling for  business or leisure, these top-rated airlines are sure to provide a a memorable journey. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 22, 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
1/10

Qatar Airways

Known for its trendsetting on-board product, fine cuisine, and award-winning services, Qatar Airways serves serves over 150 destinations worldwide with a modern fleet of over 200 aircraft.

2/10

Singapore Airlines

Renowned for its dedication to customer service, Singapore Airlines offers gourmet meals and state-of-the-art-in-flight entertainment, operating a fleet of over 180 aircraft to more than 10 destinations.

3/10

Cathay Pacific Airways

This Hong-Kong based airline offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to over 200 destinations using fleet of close to 200 aircraft. Cathay Pacific's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it popular.

4/10

Emirates

Connecting the world through its global hub in Dubai, Emirates operates a modern fleet of 262 aircraft, serving 152 destinations across six continents. Its luxurious amenities, including onboard showers and private suites, set a new standard for air travels.

5/10

ANA All Nippon Airways

As Japan's largest airline, ANA operates 82 international routes and 118 domestic routes with a strong focus on service and comfort. Its attention to detail and commitment to safety have earned it a reputation as one of the world's best airlines.

6/10

Turkish Airlines

Flying to over 300 destinations worldwide with a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, Turkish Airlines is known for its extensive network. Its generous baggage allowance and delicious Turkish cuisine make it popular choice for travelers.

7/10

Korean Air

Ranked among the top airlines globally, Korean Air offers a modern fleet and commitment to innovation. Its Premium Economy class offers upgraded amenities and services for the passengers seeking extra comfort.

8/10

Air France

A leading carrier in Europe, Air France is recognized for its quality services and extensive route network. Its stylish cabins and gourmet meals make it a favorite choice among travelers.

9/10

Japan Airlines

With a modern fleet of over 230 aircraft, Japan Airlines is known for its traditional Japanese hospitality and commitment to safety. Its inflight entertainment options and delicious Japanese cuisine make it a popular choice.

10/10

Hainan Airlines

The Chinese carrier is recognized for its quality service and modern fleet, offering a range of domestic and international routes. Its Economy class offers generous legroom and comfortable seating, making it great value for passengers.

