Rashmika Mandanna Family Tree: Meet Her Parents, Sister & Husband Vijay Deverakonda

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has stepped into a new chapter of life after marrying Vijay Deverakonda, sending fans into a frenzy. From her close-knit Kodagu roots to her strong bond with her parents and baby sister, her family has played a powerful role in shaping the star she is today. As wedding celebrations and viral photos take over the internet, fans are eager to know more about the people behind Rashmika’s journey and her new in-laws. Here’s a closer look at Rashmika Mandanna’s family tree- the loved ones who stood by her before fame and the new family she has embraced after marriage.