LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rashmika Mandanna Family Tree: Meet Her Parents, Sister & Husband Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna Family Tree: Meet Her Parents, Sister & Husband Vijay Deverakonda

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has stepped into a new chapter of life after marrying Vijay Deverakonda, sending fans into a frenzy. From her close-knit Kodagu roots to her strong bond with her parents and baby sister, her family has played a powerful role in shaping the star she is today. As wedding celebrations and viral photos take over the internet, fans are eager to know more about the people behind Rashmika’s journey and her new in-laws. Here’s a closer look at Rashmika Mandanna’s family tree- the loved ones who stood by her before fame and the new family she has embraced after marriage.

Published By: Published: February 27, 2026 13:50:07 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rashmika Mandanna Husband
1/5
Rashmika Mandanna Family Tree: Meet Her Parents, Sister & Husband Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna Husband

She just got married to Vijay Deverakonda on 26 February, 2026 in Udaipur, India. Wedding included Telugu and Kodava rituals.

You Might Be Interested In
Rashmika Mandanna Father & Mother: Immediate Family
2/5

Rashmika Mandanna Father & Mother: Immediate Family

Rashmika's father is Madan Mandanna, a businessman by profession. Her mother is Suman Mandanna, a homemaker. They both are known to be supportive of Rashmika's career. Her baby sister is Shiman Mandanna, much younger than Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna Ex Boyfriend
3/5

Rashmika Mandanna Ex Boyfriend

Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017. The engagement ended in 2018 due to compatibility issues.

You Might Be Interested In
Rashmika Mandanna Background
4/5

Rashmika Mandanna Background

Born into a Kodava (Coorgi) family from Karnataka. Strong connection to Kodagu traditions, reflected in her wedding rituals.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS