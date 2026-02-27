Rashmika Mandanna Family Tree: Meet Her Parents, Sister & Husband Vijay Deverakonda
National crush Rashmika Mandanna has stepped into a new chapter of life after marrying Vijay Deverakonda, sending fans into a frenzy. From her close-knit Kodagu roots to her strong bond with her parents and baby sister, her family has played a powerful role in shaping the star she is today. As wedding celebrations and viral photos take over the internet, fans are eager to know more about the people behind Rashmika’s journey and her new in-laws. Here’s a closer look at Rashmika Mandanna’s family tree- the loved ones who stood by her before fame and the new family she has embraced after marriage.
Rashmika Mandanna Husband
She just got married to Vijay Deverakonda on 26 February, 2026 in Udaipur, India. Wedding included Telugu and Kodava rituals.
Rashmika Mandanna Father & Mother: Immediate Family
Rashmika's father is Madan Mandanna, a businessman by profession. Her mother is Suman Mandanna, a homemaker. They both are known to be supportive of Rashmika's career. Her baby sister is Shiman Mandanna, much younger than Rashmika.
Rashmika Mandanna Ex Boyfriend
Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017. The engagement ended in 2018 due to compatibility issues.
Rashmika Mandanna Background
Born into a Kodava (Coorgi) family from Karnataka. Strong connection to Kodagu traditions, reflected in her wedding rituals.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.