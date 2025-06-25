Live Tv
  • Sardar Ji 3 Controversy: How Rich Diljit Dosanjh Is?

Sardar Ji 3 Controversy: How Rich Diljit Dosanjh Is?

Diljit Dosanjh’s wealth stems from his thriving music and acting career, as well as various business ventures. He’s a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor with global recognition, performing at top events and collaborating with International artists. His diverse pursuits and global appeal have significantly contributed to his luxurious lifestyle.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
1/7

Superstar introduction

Singer actor and fashion icon- Diljit Dosanjh has become one of India's most successful entertainer. From Coachella to Bollywood, his lifestyle is as elite as his talent.

2/7

Luxury homes around the world

Diljit owns a sleek California duplex, a Rs.12 Cr Mumbai apartment, Ludhiana bungalow, and a Caribbean-style home in Canada- each a tranquil reflection of a child.

3/7

Million-Dollar Car collection

His garage is filled with beasts- Mercedes G63 Amg, Rolls Royce Ghost, Porsche Panamera, Rang Rover, BMW 520D, and more. Worth over Rs. 10 Cr in total.

4/7

Fashion Game Strong

A fashion forward icon, Diljit wardrobe includes rare Yeezus, Louis Vuitton jackets, Rolex watches, and statement jewelry. He is as bold with style as with music.

5/7

Brand king and entrepreneur

With his own production house and fashion labels, Diljit also endorses brands like Coca-Cola, Flipkart, and Star sports- charging Rs.1-5 cr per deal.

6/7

Net worth and earning

With global tours, chart topping albums, movies, endorsements, and his businesses- Diljit net worth is estimated at rs 165-172 cr, making him a true mogul.

7/7

Global icon movements

First Punjabi artist at Coachella. MET Gala 2025 debit in Prabal Gurung made global headlines. He even travels by private jet and drinks Rs. 4k London coffee like its chai.

Disclaimer: The content is for entertainment purposes only. All information is sourced from public domains or official platforms and is used for appreciation of his work and talent.

