6 Common Signs and Symptoms of Dengue You Shouldn’t Ignore
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection with symptoms like high fever, body pain, rash, and fatigue. Recognizing the early signs can help ensure timely treatment and prevent complications.
High Fever
The first and most noticeable symptom of dengue infection is a sudden increase in body temperature, with fevers reaching as high as 104°F.
Severe Headache
A severe headache, usually in the forehead area, is a prominent symptom that is usually seen in the early stages of dengue.
Pain Behind the Eyes
A deep, severe, painful feeling behind the eyes that can intensify when moving the eyes is another symptom that dengue can cause.
Joint and Muscle Pain
Dengue is also called "breakbone fever" because it causes severe muscle and joint pain that can make it nearly impossible to move without being extremely uncomfortable.
Skin Rash
A rash can develop a few days after the fever has started, which is red, blotchy, or splotchy, indicating that the immune system is responding to the virus infection.
Nausea and Vomiting
Nausea and vomiting are reported by most who are suffering from dengue, with frequent vomiting leading to dehydration and increased weakness of the body.
Disclaimer
This information is for educational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare provider if you suspect dengue or experience severe symptoms.