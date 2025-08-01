  • Home>
  • 6 Common Signs and Symptoms of Dengue You Shouldn’t Ignore

6 Common Signs and Symptoms of Dengue You Shouldn’t Ignore

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection with symptoms like high fever, body pain, rash, and fatigue. Recognizing the early signs can help ensure timely treatment and prevent complications.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
1/7

High Fever

The first and most noticeable symptom of dengue infection is a sudden increase in body temperature, with fevers reaching as high as 104°F.

2/7

Severe Headache

A severe headache, usually in the forehead area, is a prominent symptom that is usually seen in the early stages of dengue.

3/7

Pain Behind the Eyes

A deep, severe, painful feeling behind the eyes that can intensify when moving the eyes is another symptom that dengue can cause.

4/7

Joint and Muscle Pain

Dengue is also called "breakbone fever" because it causes severe muscle and joint pain that can make it nearly impossible to move without being extremely uncomfortable.

5/7

Skin Rash

A rash can develop a few days after the fever has started, which is red, blotchy, or splotchy, indicating that the immune system is responding to the virus infection.

6/7

Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are reported by most who are suffering from dengue, with frequent vomiting leading to dehydration and increased weakness of the body.

7/7

Disclaimer

This information is for educational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare provider if you suspect dengue or experience severe symptoms.

