Sinners Becomes The BIGGEST 2026 Oscar Favorite With 16 Nominations: Top 5 Films List That Will Surprise You
2026 Oscars just got INSANE because one film literally smashed the nomination record. “Sinners” grabbed 16 nominations, and now everyone is calling it the biggest awards-season monster. From dark sci-fi chaos to emotional dramas, this year’s top films are wildly different and super powerful. Some of these movies are already being called future classics, and the hype is real.
2026 Oscar Nominations List (Top 5)
Here are the Top 5 most talked-about Oscar-nominated films of 2026 you need to know about right now.
Sinners
A fresh movie by Ryan Coogler that feels new and different from usual franchise films. It's sexy, scary and full of energy, so people enjoyed watching it in theatres.
One Battle After Another
A fun but emotional movie by Paul Thomas Anderson with strong storytelling. It has many characters, drama, comedy, and powerful scenes.
Bugonia
A dark sci-fi comedy film by Yorgos Lanthimos. Emma Stone plays a powerful CEO who feels cold and strange, like she’s hiding something.
Train Dreams
A slow, beautiful movie set in early America with strong visuals. The story follows a man’s life as time moves and the world changes.
Marty Supreme
A fast, stressful but entertaining movie by Josh Safdie. Timothée Chalamet plays a hustler who keeps chasing success. The movie shows how chasing money and fame can affect your life badly.
