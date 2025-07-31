  • Home>
Top 10 Indian-Origin CEOs Dominating Global Tech and Business in 2025

In 2025, Indian-origin leaders will continue to shape the global business and tech landscape. From Sundar Pichai of Google to Shailesh Jejurikar, the upcoming CEO of P&G, these ten influential CEOs are driving innovation, transformation, and leadership across sectors. Their inspiring journeys highlight how Indian talent is making a significant impact on the world stage.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Top 10 Indian-Origin CEOs Dominating Global Tech and Business in 2025 - Photo Gallery
1/11

Shailesh Jejurikar

A P&G worker since 1989, he will officially take over for Jon Moeller on January 1, 2026.

2/11

Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai has been the CEO of Google and Alphabet since 2015. He will have a net worth of $1.1 billion as of May 2025 from Tamil Nadu.

3/11

Satya Nadella

He has been CEO of Microsoft since 2014. He was previously with Sun Microsystems before coming to Microsoft in 1992, and progressed through the ranks for 20 years.

4/11

Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu came to Adobe in 1998 and became CEO in 2007. He was Adobe’s COO and president before moving into the CEO's office.

5/11

Arvind Krishna

Arvind started IBM in 1990, and they made him CEO in 2020. In January 2021, Arvind was appointed chairman of IBM.

6/11

Leena Nair

Leena was appointed Chanel CEO, the first female and first Indian origin CEO, in December 2021, and she officially took the role in January 2022.

7/11

Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree is a British-Indian executive at Arista Networks, CEO since 2008, and leads one of the world's largest cloud networking companies.

8/11

Neal Mohan

Neal Mohan took the reins from Susan Wojcicki as YouTube's CEO in 2023. Neal has worked for YouTube since 2015 as Chief Product Officer with an important strategic impact.

9/11

Nikesh Arora

Nikesh Arora has led Palo Alto Networks as CEO and chair since June 2018, spearheading the company's worldwide digital defense efforts.

10/11

Sanjay Mehrotra

Sanjay Mehrotra became Micron's CEO in February 2017, having previously co-founded SanDisk and led it as CEO until Western Digital's acquisition in 2016.

11/11

Disclaimer

The information provided in this is based on publicly available sources and is accurate as of July 2025. Leadership positions, company roles, and financial data may change over time. Readers are advised to verify details from official company announcements or news sources for the most up-to-date information.

