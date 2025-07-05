Virat And Anushka’s Sizzling And Sweet Photos: Why They Are The Nation’s Favorite Couple

- Home>
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma one of the India’s most admired celebrity couples. From glamorous Red carpet looks to cozy vacation moments and candid at home clicks the pictures capture both cute and hot intimacy. Both couple looks perfect whether dressing ethnic wear or beachwear or gym gear.
Matching black outfits
Virat and Anushka looks stunning in black outfits. Their confident poses and sizzling chemistry make this one of their hottest public appearance.
Candid moments from a sun kissed beach vacation
Virat and Anushka's glamorous smile makes this photo to look at it thousand of times. Their close hugs add a warm, cute touch.
Traditional attire, Modern love
Dressed in ethnic outfits during many occasions, they glow up differently. Their affection towards each other make these pics both hot and heartwarming.
Fitness and Joy in one frame
Sweaty post-workout selfies or dancing videos reveal their toned bodies and dedication towards fitness. The no-filter look makes this intensely attractive.
Cozy in the Cold
Wrapped in winter wear and enjoying tea, their cozy moments in the Cold mountains bring out the cutest and innocent side of their relationship.
White make them Bright
This couple in white steals everyone's heart. Their pose during clicks hit different and makes them unique among other celebrity couples.
Unfiltered Love in homey clicks
These casual, at home photos, sharing laughs and looking at each other deeply in love, make this couple irresistibly cute and real.
Timeless charm from their farytail wedding
Their wedding outfits stoled glances, both soft smiles remind us why their wedding pics are still one of the hottest and sweetest celebrity moments ever.
Disclaimer: the content provided in this photo gallery is created for entertainment and an appreciation purpose only.