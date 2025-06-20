Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot

Wamiqa Gabbi stuns in a dreamy pastel butterfly-themed lehenga, exuding elegance and charm. Her look blends soft makeup, delicate detailing, and graceful styling—perfectly capturing a fresh, summer-ready vibe in this enchanting photoshoot.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
1/9

Punjabi cinema to earning acclaim with impactful roles in Hindi OTT

From making waves in Punjabi cinema to earning acclaim with impactful roles in Hindi OTT series like Grahan and Modern Love: Mumbai, Wamiqa Gabbi has steadily built a name for herself. Her nuanced acting and effortless versatility continue to set her apart in the world of Indian entertainment. (Instagram/@wamiqagabbi)

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
2/9

This shoot is a perfect blend of dreamy elegance and bold fashion flair

Wamiqa’s look in this shoot is a perfect blend of dreamy elegance and bold fashion flair. She effortlessly plays with colors and textures that enhance her radiant complexion without overpowering her natural charm. The shoot highlights her signature style—quirky yet graceful, like a modern fairy wrapped in desi couture magic.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
3/9

Wamiqa opts for minimal yet impactful accessories

Wamiqa opts for minimal yet impactful accessories, letting her outfit shine. Her standout piece—a pair of multi-colored floral dangler earrings—perfectly complements the whimsical, romantic essence of her look, adding just the right pop of color and charm.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
4/9

Her hair cascades in soft, voluminous waves

Her hair cascades in soft, voluminous waves, effortlessly tousled for a look that balances ease and elegance. The loose, side-swept style beautifully frames her expressive eyes and radiant smile, adding to the dreamy, romantic vibe of the entire ensemble.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
5/9

Her makeup exudes a fresh, radiant glow with a flawless glass-skin

Her makeup exudes a fresh, radiant glow with a flawless glass-skin finish—peachy cheeks, soft fluttery lashes, glossy nude lips, and a touch of highlighter that gently illuminates her cheekbones and collarbones to perfection.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
6/9

The lehenga’s flowing flare, adorned with cascading floral patterns and a light

The lehenga’s flowing flare, adorned with cascading floral patterns and a light, fluttering dupatta, creates a dreamy, almost weightless silhouette—making it an ideal choice for summer weddings or high-fashion editorials.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
7/9

Wamiqa Gabbi enchants in a whimsical white lehenga set

Wamiqa Gabbi enchants in a whimsical white lehenga set, beautifully detailed with hand-painted butterflies in soft shades of pink, yellow, and lavender—capturing the essence of spring romance. The standout blouse showcases a daring plunging neckline and broad shoulder straps, adorned with intricate butterfly-shaped bead and thread embroidery for a magical finish.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
8/9

Wamiqa Gabbi continues to impress with her impeccable style

Wamiqa Gabbi continues to impress with her impeccable style, and her latest photoshoot is a stunning testament to her ethereal phase. Posed against a delicate baby pink backdrop, she effortlessly blends romance, elegance, and a hint of whimsy, creating a dreamy and glamorous visual statement.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image
9/9

Wamiqa Gabbi dazzles in a pastel butterfly-themed lehenga

Wamiqa Gabbi dazzles in a pastel butterfly-themed lehenga, radiating whimsical summer charm in her latest photoshoot.

Wamiqa Gabbi Embraces Butterfly Elegance in Dreamy Summer Photoshoot - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?