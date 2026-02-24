LIVE TV
  • Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: Release Date, Release Time, Cast, Story and Plot as Winona Ryder, Eva Green Join Jenna Ortega

Wednesday Season 3 Release Date: Netflix has officially confirmed Wednesday Season 3, sending fans of the gothic hit series into a frenzy. With Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams, the new season promises darker twists, bigger mysteries, and major casting additions. Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday Season 3 release date, release time, story, cast, plot, and more. 

Published By: Published: February 24, 2026 03:45:30 IST
Wednesday Season 3 Release Date
1/4
Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed. Photo: Instagram/Netflix

Wednesday Season 3 Release Date

Wednesday Season 3 release date has not announced yet; reports suggest that the new season could stream in early 2027.

Wednesday Season 3 Release Time
2/4

Wednesday Season 3 Release Time

According to the previous part schedule, Wednesday Season 3 will come into two parts, and part one is likely to stream around July.

Wednesday Season 3 Story
3/4

Wednesday Season 3 Story

According to co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gought, “Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.”

Wednesday Season 3 Cast
4/4

Wednesday Season 3 Cast

Wednesday Season 3 cast includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Winona Ryder, Eva Green, and more.

