Who Was Sadhvi Prem Baisa? Rajasthan Kathavachak’s Viral MMS, Blackmail Claims and ‘Fatal Injection’ Mystery Surrounding Her Death in Jodhpur Ashram
The unexpected death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa at her Jodhpur-based ashram has created a deep disturbance within the local community, which has led to multiple theories and arguments about her passing. The Sadhvi served as a prominent spiritual leader for many years, yet her last days were said to be consumed by digital conspiracy and threat activities. Let’s take a deep dive into who Sadhvi Prem Baisa was, whose death is still a mystery.
Who Was Sadhvi Prem Baisa?
Sadhvi Prem Baisa was a prominent religious storyteller (Kathavachak) and spiritual leader based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She was widely respected for her discourses on Sanatan Dharma, her melodious bhajan singing, and her motivational speaking.
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Early Life
Sadhvi Prem Baisa, originally from Pareu village in Barmer district, became a sadhvi at a young age. Her mother passed away during her childhood, after which she was raised by her father. She was the daughter and disciple of Mahant Veeram Nath, a respected figure in the saint community.
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Age
Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances at the age of approximately 25 to 34. She resided at the Sadhna Kutir Ashram in Jodhpur.
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: MMS Video
The most widely accepted public explanation points to a deliberate campaign that aims to discredit the target. The Sadhvi Prem Baisa had previously asserted that the viral MMS video was manipulated, yet the video was used by unknown individuals to extort ₹20 lakh.
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Injection Mystery
The Jodhpur ashram administration is being studied because there exists a likelihood of administering fatal injections to people. Forensic experts, together with local authorities, are conducting their investigation to determine whether anyone received forbidden medical treatments that were disguised as therapeutic procedures during her last moments.
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Cause of Death
Sadhvi Prem Baisa died on January 28, 2026, under suspicious circumstances that are currently being investigated by the Jodhpur police.