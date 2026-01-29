Who Was Sadhvi Prem Baisa? Rajasthan Kathavachak’s Viral MMS, Blackmail Claims and ‘Fatal Injection’ Mystery Surrounding Her Death in Jodhpur Ashram

The unexpected death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa at her Jodhpur-based ashram has created a deep disturbance within the local community, which has led to multiple theories and arguments about her passing. The Sadhvi served as a prominent spiritual leader for many years, yet her last days were said to be consumed by digital conspiracy and threat activities. Let’s take a deep dive into who Sadhvi Prem Baisa was, whose death is still a mystery.