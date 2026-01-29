LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Was Sadhvi Prem Baisa? Rajasthan Kathavachak’s Viral MMS, Blackmail Claims and ‘Fatal Injection’ Mystery Surrounding Her Death in Jodhpur Ashram

Who Was Sadhvi Prem Baisa? Rajasthan Kathavachak’s Viral MMS, Blackmail Claims and ‘Fatal Injection’ Mystery Surrounding Her Death in Jodhpur Ashram

The unexpected death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa at her Jodhpur-based ashram has created a deep disturbance within the local community, which has led to multiple theories and arguments about her passing. The Sadhvi served as a prominent spiritual leader for many years, yet her last days were said to be consumed by digital conspiracy and threat activities. Let’s take a deep dive into who Sadhvi Prem Baisa was, whose death is still a mystery. 

Published By: Published: January 29, 2026 20:22:03 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Was Sadhvi Prem Baisa?
1/6

Who Was Sadhvi Prem Baisa?

Sadhvi Prem Baisa was a prominent religious storyteller (Kathavachak) and spiritual leader based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She was widely respected for her discourses on Sanatan Dharma, her melodious bhajan singing, and her motivational speaking.

You Might Be Interested In
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Early Life
2/6

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Early Life

Sadhvi Prem Baisa, originally from Pareu village in Barmer district, became a sadhvi at a young age. Her mother passed away during her childhood, after which she was raised by her father. She was the daughter and disciple of Mahant Veeram Nath, a respected figure in the saint community.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Age
3/6

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Age

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances at the age of approximately 25 to 34. She resided at the Sadhna Kutir Ashram in Jodhpur.

You Might Be Interested In
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: MMS Video
4/6

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: MMS Video

The most widely accepted public explanation points to a deliberate campaign that aims to discredit the target. The Sadhvi Prem Baisa had previously asserted that the viral MMS video was manipulated, yet the video was used by unknown individuals to extort ₹20 lakh.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Injection Mystery
5/6

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Injection Mystery

The Jodhpur ashram administration is being studied because there exists a likelihood of administering fatal injections to people. Forensic experts, together with local authorities, are conducting their investigation to determine whether anyone received forbidden medical treatments that were disguised as therapeutic procedures during her last moments.

You Might Be Interested In
Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Cause of Death
6/6

Sadhvi Prem Baisa: Cause of Death

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died on January 28, 2026, under suspicious circumstances that are currently being investigated by the Jodhpur police.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS