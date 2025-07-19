LIVE TV
World Championships Of Legends 2025: From Power Hitters To Masterminds, Let’s Meet The Leaders

Prepare yourself for a retro cricket encounter as the World Championship of Legends 2025 is bringing together six best teams of veteran international legends. The event re-creates the excitement of legendary battles, explosive performances, and unforgettable flair—on one giant platform. Every team in this championship blends experience, dedication, and swagger. It is not just a tournament, it’s a legendary showdown to once again witness the heroes who made the game so enchanting.

Let’s meet these powerhouse teams and their commanding captains.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
India Champions, Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Led by a legendary all-rounder and defending champions, this team combines classic flair with powerful, explosive batting. They aim to protect their title with a roster of familiar heroes.

England Champions, Captain: Eoin Morgan

As the host nation's team, they are led by their World Cup-winning captain. Known for his tactical brilliance and aggressive mindset, he commands a strong lineup of former stars.

Australia Champions, Captain: Brett Lee

Captained by a pace icon, this team embodies Australia's famous competitive spirit. Their squad is packed with fast bowlers and aggressive hitters, promising high-octane performances.

South Africa Champions, Captain: AB de Villiers

The "360-degree" legend leads a team known for their innovation and explosive batting. They bring a dynamic style of play and cool-headed leadership to the tournament.

West Indies Champions, Captain: Chris Gayle

Led by the 'Universe Boss', this team is a fan favorite for its explosive power and flamboyant style. They are a squad full of T20 specialists and big-hitting legends.

Mohammad Hafeez
6/6

Pakistan Champions, Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Led by the experienced all-rounder, this team is a dynamic force known for its mix of explosive power and tactical balance. Their squad combines seasoned veterans and fiery talents, making them a formidable and unpredictable side.

