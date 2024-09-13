Home
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer-cum-operator, has signed a concession agreement with DPA to develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat.

Adani Ports & SEZ To Develop Multipurpose Berth At Gujarat’s Kandla Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer-cum-operator, has signed a concession agreement with DPA to develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat. APSEZ has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL), that will carry out operations at the berth.

In July 2024, APSEZ had received the LOI for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period. APSEZ will develop the berth under DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.

Berth No. 13 is 300m long and offers 5.7 MMT capacity annually. It is likely to be commissioned in FY27. “Berth No. 13 will diversify our presence at Deendayal Port. We will now handle multipurpose clean cargo at the port, in addition to dry bulk cargo that we already handle. The berth will further consolidate our position on the western coast and enhance our ability to service customers in Gujarat and north India,” said Mr Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

 About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry), representing 27% of the country’s total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania. The Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities, including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts it in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. The company’s vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. The company’s vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade.

Filed under

Adani Ports & SEZ Kandla Port Multipurpose Berth

