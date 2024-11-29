Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Seeks Inclusion Of Arasavalli Sun Temple In

Union Minister Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has proposed a ₹100 crore master plan to develop the Arasavalli Sun Temple, aiming to enhance tourism and create jobs in Andhra Pradesh. He has requested its inclusion in the PRASAD scheme to boost regional growth.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Seeks Inclusion Of Arasavalli Sun Temple In

Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh: Hon’ble Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has made a strong appeal to the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to include the historic Arasavalli Sun Temple in the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. In his appeal, Minister Naidu proposed a ₹100 crore master plan aimed at boosting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and driving regional economic growth.

A Unique and Historic Site: Arasavalli Sun Temple

During a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the architectural and historical significance of the Arasavalli Sun Temple, which dates back to the 7th century. As one of the oldest Sun Temples in India, it is renowned for its celestial alignment, where the sun’s rays directly illuminate the temple’s deity during Uttarayanam and Dakshinayanam. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh every year, making it a key pilgrimage site.

₹100 Crore Master Plan to Enhance Tourism and Local Economy

In his proposal, Shri Naidu presented a Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlining the ₹100 crore master plan to develop the temple and its surrounding infrastructure. The plan includes improving facilities for devotees, enhancing accessibility, and boosting tourism infrastructure. Naidu believes that the inclusion of the Arasavalli Sun Temple in the PRASAD scheme will significantly enhance the region’s tourism appeal, create numerous employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall development of the district.Shri Ram Mohan Naidu also acknowledged the Central Government’s efforts to support the development of Andhra Pradesh

He expressed gratitude for the ₹113.75 crore allocation to the state under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investments He also appreciated the ₹2,000 crore fund announced by the Ministry of Tourism for national projects, including ₹78 crore for the Gandikota Tourism Project on the Penna River and ₹94 crore for the Akhanda Godavari Project, which includes the iconic Havelock Bridge and Pushkara Ghat.

Minister Naidu expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment to the state’s development. He reiterated his commitment to working alongside Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu to ensure Srikakulam district is placed at the forefront of progress and development in Andhra Pradesh.

 

Arasavalli Sun Temple PRASAD scheme tourism development in Andhra Pradesh ₹100 crore master plan

