Creative Economic Forum 2024: Roadmap For Creative Industries For Viksit Bharat 2047

The second edition of the Creative Economic Forum 2024 drew an impressive array of panellists and guests to the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. Hosted by Ms. Supriya Suri, Founder of the Creative Economic Forum and President of Cinedarbaar, the event focused on a crucial theme: “Roadmap for Creative Industries for Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The forum aimed to explore future business and market opportunities for India’s creative sectors as the nation approaches its centenary of independence. The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Justice Prathiba M. Singh of the Delhi High Court, alongside Ms. Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, and the British Council’s Country Director.

A distinguished panel featured notable figures including Hon’ble Justice Sangeeta Dhingra, Smt. Mugdha Sinha, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, and Smt. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary of MSME. They were joined by leading creative entrepreneurs such as Shibasish Sarkaar, President of the Producers Guild of India, and prominent fashion designer Anju Modi.

In her opening remarks, Supriya Suri expressed the forum’s vision of fostering collaboration across diverse sectors. “This extraordinary forum aims to unite entrepreneurs, artists, legal experts, and government officials, establishing a definitive voice for India’s creative economy,” she stated.

Aligned with the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047,” the forum featured discussions on critical topics such as building intellectual property in creative industries, the impact of creativity on tourism, and strategies for global market expansion.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the Creative Global Voice of India Awards, celebrating individuals who embody creativity and innovation in their fields. The awards honored 12 outstanding creative entrepreneurs from various states across India for their significant contributions to the creative industries.

The jury for the awards included esteemed personalities like Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios, and Mr. Rohit Aneja, a TEDx speaker. The event also welcomed dignitaries such as H.E. Mrs. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela, and H.E. Bizunesh Meseret, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The evening concluded with a lavish dinner hosted by Le Meridien Hotel, where guests from Delhi’s cultural and creative circles gathered to celebrate the achievements of the honorees.

As the Creative Economic Forum 2024 comes to a close, it leaves a significant impact on the roadmap for India’s creative industries, highlighting the potential for innovation and collaboration in the years leading up to 2047.