Wednesday, January 8, 2025
US Congressman Criticizes Biden Administration’s Move To investigate Adani

Lawmaker Lance Gooden warns that DOJ's selective actions in the Adani case could harm US-India relations and economic growth.

US Congressman Criticizes Biden Administration’s Move To investigate Adani

A prominent Republican lawmaker has strongly criticized the Biden administration’s investigation into Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, warning that such selective actions could damage critical international alliances. In a letter to US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland dated January 7, Congressman Lance Gooden, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, questioned the Justice Department’s focus on foreign entities, particularly Adani, and suggested this could undermine relations with key allies like India, one of the US’s strongest partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gooden expressed concern over the DOJ’s emphasis on foreign issues instead of addressing pressing domestic challenges. He argued that companies like Adani, which invest tens of billions in the US and create thousands of jobs, should not be targeted, as this could deter future investments and harm the economy. He also raised the possibility that the timing of the investigation, coinciding with the end of the Biden administration, might be politically motivated, questioning whether the goal was to disrupt President Trump’s upcoming presidency.

The Congressman raised further questions about the DOJ’s approach to foreign affairs, specifically why it was pursuing a case involving alleged bribery in India, a matter that he contended had no direct impact on the US. He asked why no Americans were involved in the case and whether the DOJ planned to seek extradition from India, potentially escalating the matter into an international incident. He also highlighted previous instances where the DOJ had not pursued similar cases involving American companies, such as Smartmatic’s alleged wrongdoing in foreign countries.

Gooden’s letter underscored the importance of prioritizing domestic issues and fostering international cooperation, particularly with countries like India, rather than engaging in politically charged foreign investigations that could harm long-standing alliances.

adani biden

