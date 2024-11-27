Japan's Epsilon S rocket engine exploded for the second time during testing, raising doubts about its March 2025 debut. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the failures.

Japan’s plan to launch the Epsilon S rocket has hit a huge roadblock as its second-stage engine exploded during a test on November 26. The incident that occurred at the Tanegashima Space Center will affect the rocket development schedule and whether it would be able to meet major milestones.

The incident occurred 49 seconds into the test of the second-stage engine of the Epsilon S rocket. It is the second engine failure in less than two years; the previous similar incident occurred in July 2023 at the Noshiro Rocket Testing Center. That one had damaged part of the facility. This failure has now repeated itself casting doubts over the reliability of and future of the Epsilon S rocket, which would have made its debut in March 2025 with the launch of a Vietnamese satellite.

Post explosion, JAXA said they would hold a comprehensive probe for the reasons of the glitch. As of now, however, there isn’t even any precise description of why the engine would just collapse.

With such an unfortunate accident, voices of anger are rising within the global community of experts and space officials as well in Japan because their space race is taking too many tough hits lately.

Investigative Underway To Discover Cause

Takayuki Imoto, Project Manager for the Epsilon S program, was deeply sorry and apologized to the public after the explosion. In a press briefing, Imoto said, “We are extremely sorry for being unable to meet expectations. We will learn from this failure and take it as an opportunity to build a more reliable rocket in the future.” It is the second such failure involving the design of Epsilon S rocket, meaning that JAXA has critical work ahead to make sure the rocket is ready for its planned mission.

Japan’s space program, having suffered a series of setbacks in the recent past, is under more pressure to prove the reliability of its new-generation rockets. Imoto’s words reflect the seriousness with which JAXA is taking this matter, as the failure could spell doom for the country’s ambitions in space exploration.

Significance Of Epsilon S For Japan’s Space Program

The Epsilon S rocket is one of the most important parts of Japan’s plans to enhance its presence in low Earth orbit. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized the significance of flagship rockets in Japan’s quest for space autonomy and to stay competitive in the international space arena. “The successful development of such rockets is crucial for Japan’s future in space,” Hayashi said in a statement to the media.

This is on top of all the other big blips that JAXA already faced, from issues concerning H3 rocket, which flopped during its maiden launch last 2023, and SLIM lunar lander troubles early in 2023. This, in fact, remains Japan’s uphill struggle toward ensuring its footing in such an extremely competitive area like the exploration of space.

