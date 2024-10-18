Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Prada Joins NASA: New Spacesuits Set For Lunar Return In 2026

NASA is gearing up for humanity's return to the moon in 2026, and Italian luxury fashion house Prada is stepping in to lend a stylish hand.

Prada Joins NASA: New Spacesuits Set For Lunar Return In 2026

NASA is gearing up for humanity’s return to the moon in 2026, and Italian luxury fashion house Prada is stepping in to lend a stylish hand. The Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit was unveiled this week at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, showcasing an innovative design for NASA’s upcoming Artemis III mission.

A Fusion of Fashion and Functionality

The collaboration between Axiom Space and Prada aims to redefine spacesuit development. “Our elite teams have redefined spacesuit development, establishing new pathways to innovative solutions and applying a state-of-the-art design approach for the AxEMU,” said Matt Ondler, president of Axiom Space. “We have broken the mold.”

The AxEMU suits prioritize astronaut safety while enhancing mobility, a crucial factor for activities in the harsh lunar environment.

Key Features of the AxEMU Suit

The newly designed suits boast significant advancements in flexibility and performance, with specialized tools tailored for scientific missions. Key features include:

-A one-size-fits-all design

-Integrated lights and an HD camera

-4G/LTE communications capabilities

– In-suit nutrition options

The suits are engineered to endure extreme temperatures, particularly at the lunar south pole, where conditions can be severe. They can withstand the cold of permanently shadowed areas for at least two hours and enable astronauts to perform spacewalks for a minimum of eight hours.

Challenges Ahead for the Artemis III Mission

Despite the excitement surrounding lunar exploration, the U.S. space program has faced challenges, including technical delays and funding issues. In 2019, the Trump administration set a goal for NASA to land humans on the moon by 2024, with a vision for eventual Mars missions. However, setbacks in meeting spacesuit design criteria have postponed these ambitious timelines.

When Artemis III launches, it will mark a historic moment, as it is set to include the first woman and the first person of color to walk on the lunar surface. Axiom Space has indicated that the AxEMU is nearing its final development stage, having successfully completed a critical pressurized simulation, a milestone not seen since the Apollo missions.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

Draconid Meteor Shower Returns: When and Where to Catch the 2024 Display

Filed under

Lunar Return NASA prada
