SpaceX Successfully Executes Second ‘Chopsticks’ Catch While Starship Explodes In Mid-Flight

For the second time in SpaceX’s history, the Super Heavy booster executed a pinpoint return to Earth, landing squarely in the “chopsticks” of the launch tower known as "Mechazilla.

SpaceX marked a major milestone on Thursday with the successful second tower catch of its Starship booster. It is a critical step in the company’s ambitious plans for reusable rocket technology and interplanetary missions.

However, the test flight also highlighted the challenges inherent in developing the world’s most powerful rocket system, as the Starship spacecraft was lost 8.5 minutes into the mission.

The Starship launch system at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas, came to life at 5:37 p.m. ET. The system’s first stage, the 33-engine Super Heavy booster, launched the spacecraft into the sky, completing the program’s seventh uncrewed test flight.

For the second time in SpaceX’s history, the Super Heavy booster executed a pinpoint return to Earth, landing squarely in the “chopsticks” of the launch tower known as “Mechazilla.” This precision maneuver is central to SpaceX’s vision of creating a fully reusable rocket system, a feat that could significantly reduce launch costs.

Starship is the first rocket design where success in making life multiplanetary is in the set of possible outcomes https://t.co/njFvR3z3AD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2025

Starship’s Mid-Flight Failure

The Starship spacecraft, which was intended to continue the journey toward orbit, suffered a critical failure during its ascent, while the Super Heavy booster made a flawless landing. Telemetry failed at 8.5 minutes into the flight, and SpaceX reported that the spacecraft experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” (the company’s term for an explosion).

The Starship spacecraft was destroyed, according to SpaceX, after a fire in the aft section caused pressure to build up beyond the venting system’s capacity. Within the specified safety zones, spacecraft debris fell into the Atlantic Ocean.

Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder, later shared on X that improved versions of both the Starship and booster are already prepared for future tests. Musk indicated that additional fire suppression measures and vent capacity will be implemented to prevent similar issues in subsequent flights.

The explosion caused significant disruptions to air traffic in the region. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly slowed and diverted flights near the launch area, including delays at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Social media posts also showed debris streaking over the Caribbean, including Turks and Caicos.

The Starship vehicle launched on Thursday featured several upgrades designed to enhance its performance. These included increased fuel capacity for longer burns, a more advanced flight computer, improved navigation systems, and new antennas for better communication with SpaceX’s Starlink network.

SpaceX tested Starship’s payload deployment capabilities for the first time. Ten dummy satellites were carried by the spacecraft to mimic the company’s upcoming Starlink satellites. The spacecraft malfunctioned before the planned suborbital deployment test could take place.

Even though the spacecraft was lost, the mission gave SpaceX’s engineers useful information, and they aren’t deterred by the setbacks. “Success with a test like this comes from what we learn,” the business said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson also praised SpaceX’s progress, emphasizing that such tests are crucial for advancing space exploration.

The Starship program remains central to SpaceX’s long-term goals of returning humans to the Moon and establishing a human presence on Mars. Each test flight, whether marked by success or failure, pushes the boundaries of what is possible in space exploration.

SpaceX plans to review data from Thursday’s flight to address the issues that led to the spacecraft’s failure. Musk has expressed optimism about launching the next test as early as next month.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Starship Lost Contact, Destroyed Post A Successful Booster Recovery