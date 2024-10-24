Amir Abdur-Rahim, American Basketball Coach, Dies At 43

South Florida head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, regarded as one of college basketball's rising stars, passed away on Thursday at 43, as confirmed by the university.

According to the school, Abdur-Rahim was undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital near Tampa when complications arose, leading to his passing.

A remarkable last year season

USF athletic director Michael Kelly expressed the university’s sorrow, sharing that Abdur-Rahim was an authentic and driven leader whose vibrant personality left a lasting impression on the Bulls community. Kelly added that Abdur-Rahim made a profound impact on the student-athletes, the university, and the broader community, and the institution was providing support to his family, team, and staff during this difficult time.

Abdur-Rahim led South Florida to a remarkable season last year, achieving a school-record 25 wins and securing the program’s first-ever American Athletic Conference (AAC) regular-season title. Before his arrival in 2023, South Florida had never finished .500 in AAC play and had only one winning season since 2012. His exceptional work earned him AAC Coach of the Year honors.

Amir Abdur-Rahim leadership

Under his leadership, the Bulls made history by earning a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time, remaining there for two weeks in late February and early March.

At his 2023 introductory press conference, Abdur-Rahim had hinted at his ambitious vision for the program, telling Kelly that he should be ready to climb a ladder to cut down championship nets.

Before joining South Florida, Abdur-Rahim spent four seasons at Kennesaw State, where he orchestrated a significant turnaround, culminating in the team’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2023. His efforts at Kennesaw State earned him the Hugh Durham Award, recognizing the nation’s top mid-major coach, and he was named ASUN Coach of the Year.

Amir Abdur-Rahim career

Reflecting on his time at Kennesaw State, Abdur-Rahim mentioned that the program had no identity when he arrived, but he believed it was on the verge of achieving something special.

Abdur-Rahim was the younger brother of Shareef Abdur-Rahim, a former NBA player and current President of the NBA G League.

A seasoned assistant coach before leading programs, Abdur-Rahim worked with various college basketball programs, including Georgia, Texas A&M, Charleston, Georgia Tech, and Murray State. While on Tom Crean’s staff at Georgia, he played a key role in recruiting Anthony Edwards, who became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Success as a coach

Before leaving Georgia for Kennesaw State, Abdur-Rahim sought Edwards’ approval, emphasizing the strong relationships he had built over the years. He believed that these deep connections, rather than the outcomes of recruitment, defined his success as a coach.

During his playing career, Abdur-Rahim competed for Billy Kennedy at Southeastern Louisiana for three seasons, earning All-Southland honors three times. He finished his collegiate career among the program’s leaders in points, 3-pointers made, and steals.

Amir Abdur-Rahim family

USF president Rhea Law praised Abdur-Rahim for the tremendous impact he made at the university, noting that in his short time as head coach, he brought unparalleled energy and success, leaving lasting memories for Bulls fans. Law admired his leadership and genuine connection with the student body, adding that his legacy would continue to influence the university.

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and their three children: daughters Laila and Lana, and son Aydin.

