Will Agent Jude Be Key In Persuading Trent Transfer to Madrid ?

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is being tipped to leave the Reds on a free transfer to join Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid in 2025. Alexander Arnold and Jude Bellingham have expressed their bromance many times, and the Englishman could be key in persuading the Scouse Galatico.

Contract Situation

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract set to expire next summer, his future at Liverpool remains uncertain as he has yet to agree on an extension. Real Madrid has reportedly made the 26-year-old a top transfer target, aiming to secure his services ahead of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu. There is speculation that Liverpool may have resigned themselves to the possibility of losing Alexander-Arnold and could consider a sale during the January transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Real Madrid’s Interest

Real Madrid is in search of a replacement for veteran full-back Dani Carvajal, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury. Alexander-Arnold’s close relationship with Bellingham could facilitate his move to Madrid. Bellingham had a stellar debut season with the club, winning both La Liga and the Champions League. Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann believes Alexander-Arnold would be an excellent addition to Los Blancos.

Insights from Hamann

Hamann commented: “I don’t see Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving in January, but if Real Madrid come calling, it will be hard for him to reject them. More and more Englishmen are playing abroad now. You can’t fault Alexander-Arnold if he does want to go. Jude Bellingham is potentially drawing him to the club, and the fact they got Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer shows they can do a similar move with Alexander-Arnold next summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Scouse Galactico. I’ve not seen an Englishman take a free kick like he does since David Beckham. His passing, technique, and ability are a joy to watch. Most fans would say they’ve paid to watch an attacker like Michael Owen or Fernando Torres; now, fans pay to watch Alexander-Arnold play from right back.”

Future Prospects

While Alexander-Arnold has yet to make a definitive decision about his future, he has stated that his primary career motivation is to “maximize his potential,” rather than just accumulating trophies. It remains to be seen whether he believes he can achieve that at Anfield or if he will seek a new challenge with Real Madrid, which has recently brought in Kylian Mbappe from PSG on a free transfer.

