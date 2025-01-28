Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Arsenal Defender Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Red Card Overturned Post-Appeal

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly has his red card overturned after a successful appeal, providing a boost to the team's defensive options.

Arsenal Defender Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Red Card Overturned Post-Appeal


Arsenal’s 18-year-old defender Myles Lewis-Skelly has had his red card overturned following a successful appeal. The Gunners appealed against the decision to send off Lewis-Skelly during their match against Wolves, and an independent regulatory commission upheld their claim of wrongful dismissal, the Football Association confirmed.

Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card after fouling Matt Doherty just outside the Wolves box as he mounted a counter-attack in the 43rd minute. Referee Michael Oliver deemed it serious foul play, a decision initially upheld by video assistant referee (VAR) Darren England. Despite the dismissal, Arsenal managed to secure a 1-0 win with a 74th-minute strike from substitute Riccardo Calafiori.

“We’re very happy that decision has been made,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday night ahead of their final Champions League group game against Girona. “The club has put all the evidence and everything it could put together to defend our position, and it was pretty fast. It’s good to know today basically, that’s helpful. Now we have more options because he’s going to be available and that’s something very positive for the team.”

Immediately after the game, Arteta expressed his frustration with the decision. “I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you,” he told Sky Sports. “Because it is that obvious, I don’t think my words are going to help.” The incident led to police investigating “threats and abuse” directed at referee Oliver, as confirmed by the referees’ body PGMOL.

The decision to show Lewis-Skelly a red card was met with widespread criticism from pundits. Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, described it as “one of the worst decisions I’ve seen in a long time.” He added, “It should have been a yellow card, it is a terrible decision. There was no speed, no intensity, it was not endangering an opponent and was 90 yards from goal, so never, ever a red card.”

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean commented, “When you see a still image, you understand what he has done. He has put his studs down his leg for serious foul play. Scraped down the Achilles.” However, Dean’s view was not universally shared. Former Manchester City center-back Nedum Onuoha stated, “It’s definitely not a red card for me. He tries to stop the counter-attack and it doesn’t look very bad to me.”

With the red card overturned, Lewis-Skelly will now be available for selection, providing a boost to Arsenal’s defensive options. Speaking at a news conference after the commission’s decision was announced, Arteta said, “I’m obviously really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us.”

The overturning of Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card highlights the complexities and controversies surrounding officiating decisions in football. While the appeal’s success is a positive outcome for Arsenal, the incident underscores the challenges referees face in making split-second decisions and the importance of VAR in ensuring fairness in the game.

