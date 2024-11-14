Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Robbie Williams Played By CGI Monkey In Emotional New Trailer For Biopic

A fresh trailer just rolled out for the hotly anticipated semi-biopic film Better Man about pop phenomenon Robbie Williams—and, we have to confess here, got us squarely off in our seats with a tear or two.

The CGI Baby Monkey Pulls the Trigger

The trailer, short and sweet but poignant, looks at deeper moments of Robbie Williams’ early life as he dreams of stardom as a child. But in an odd twist of fate, what we get instead is actually a CGI baby monkey with enormous, soulful eyes and an expression that borders on heartbreaking. The trailer manages to balance Williams’ upbringing with sprinkles of life as part of the boy band Take That and the decision thereafter to go it alone as a solo artist.

A Glimpse of What the Visionary Minds Behind the Scenes Comprise

Better Man is directed by Michael Gracey, director of the smash hit The Greatest Showman, who writes the screenplay along with Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson. The film showcases some of Robbie Williams’ biggest hits, including “She’s The One”, “Angels”, and “Let Me Entertain You”, all of which are re-sung by the man himself. The film also has Jonno Davies as the voice and motion capture for the poignant CGI monkey.

A Much-Anticipated Biopic with Wonderful Reviews

This bizarre biopic has already been creating positive buzz and boasts an impressive 87% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The early reviews praise the film’s new kind of biopic approach toward bringing Williams’ story to the screen in an imaginative blend of fantasy and reality, as well as with all the challenges he met on his way upward in fame.

The Release and Premier Dates of the Movie

Better Man will have its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on August 30. The movie will go for wide release in Australia on December 26. It also features in the UK on Boxing Day. In the U.S. it is released with limited theatrical run on December 25, followed by a wider release starting on January 17, 2024.

