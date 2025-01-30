ASICS Launches Limited-Edition Merchandise For Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025

ASICS, the renowned Japanese sportswear brand, has unveiled its exclusive limited-edition merchandise as the official sports goods partner for the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025.

Inspired by Delhi’s Architectural Legacy

The specially designed race day t-shirt draws inspiration from New Delhi’s distinctive archaeological style. Key design elements include the C-hexagonal layout reflecting the India Gate Complex and geometric Mughal patterns in typography and motifs that echo architectural elements found at landmarks such as Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, and Red Fort. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, the t-shirt is designed to wick away sweat and ensure maximum comfort for runners. The collection is available in two colors: soft berry for women and blue coast for men.

ASICS has also launched the GEL-NIMBUS 27 as the official footwear for the marathon. The shoes feature FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, providing a cloud-like landing experience. The HYBRID ASICSGRIP™ outsole combines ASICSGRIP™ rubber and AHARPLUS™ materials for superior grip, durability, and traction across various terrains. The women’s variant is available in white with ASICS logo accents in white/light lube, while the men’s version comes in wave teal/saxon green.

Fostering a Sense of Community

The limited-edition collection aims to unite marathon participants by fostering a connection between the runners and the rich cultural heritage of New Delhi.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India and South Asia, shared: “ASICS being the official sports goods partner for Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025, we are delighted to launch our exclusive race day merchandise. This collection marks a special milestone as it draws inspiration from the city’s dynamic architecture, rich history, and culture. We remain committed to providing high-performance gear to empower runners on race day.”

Mr. Nagraj Adiga, Chairman and Managing Director of NEB Sports, added: “We are thrilled to continue our association with ASICS for the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025. Their innovative designs, backed by unmatched technology to enhance the runner’s experience, make them the perfect partner for this marathon.”

The exclusive race day merchandise is now available for purchase at ASICS flagship stores across India and the official ASICS online store.

