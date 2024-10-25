Aston Villa Look To Capitalize On Their Winning Form

Aston Villa Set to Face Bournemouth in Premier League Clash. Aston Villa will take on Bournemouth in Matchday 9 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Aston Villa Set to Face Bournemouth in Premier League Clash. Aston Villa will take on Bournemouth in Matchday 9 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Currently, Villa sits fourth in the standings with 17 points from eight matches, boasting five wins, two draws, and one loss. In contrast, Bournemouth is positioned 11th, having secured three wins, two draws, and three losses.

Recent Form

Aston Villa arrives at this match on the heels of a 2-0 victory over Bologna in the Champions League, while Bournemouth is coming off a surprising 2-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League. Under manager Unai Emery, Villa aims to secure a top-four finish for the second consecutive season, demonstrating impressive form thus far. Bournemouth, on the other hand, will seek to build on their momentum from the victory over Arsenal.

Kickoff:

Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Villa Park

Team Form

Aston Villa (all competitions):W-W-D-W-D

Bournemouth (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Players to Watch

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Watkins is a key player for Aston Villa, having played 11 matches this season and contributing five goals along with three assists. Last season, he netted 23 goals and provided 13 assists across 53 games. His ability to score consistently and improve year on year makes him a vital asset for Villa.

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

Semenyo has scored three goals and registered one assist in nine appearances this season. He previously tallied eight goals and two assists in 36 games last season. His exceptional pace and physical strength make him a formidable opponent, particularly effective in counter-attacks and transitions.

Match Facts

– The most common result in encounters between Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth is 1-2, with three matches concluding in this scoreline.

– Aston Villa is unbeaten in their last 10 games.

– Bournemouth has failed to score in two of their four away matches in the Premier League this season.

Team News

For Aston Villa, Jaden Philogene-Bidace is suspended for this match, while Tyrone Mings is recovering well and expected to return soon. Boubacar Kamara is unavailable, and Robin Olsen is a doubt due to ongoing fitness issues.

Bournemouth, in contrast, has a fully fit squad to select from.

Head-to-Head Stats

Total Matches: 9

Aston Villa Wins: 4

Bournemouth Wins:4

Draws: 1

Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1):

Martinez; Digne, Torres, Carlos, Cash; Tielemans, Onana; Ramsey, Rogers, Bailey; Watkins

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1):

Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Tavernier, Sinisterra; Evanilson

Match Prediction

Aston Villa has been in sensational form, remaining unbeaten in their last 10 games. We expect them to continue this trend with a victory over Bournemouth, although it is likely that Bournemouth will manage to score at least one goal.

