Bangladesh Secures Historic Test Victory Over Pakistan After 21 Years

After a gap of 21 years, Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on sunday.

Led by Najmul Shanto, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 10 wickets, by successfully chasing down a modest target of 30.

Highlights Of The Match

Bangladesh began their test match on a strong note, as they dismissed Shan Masood’s side for 16 for 3 on the opening day. But, due to middle-order contributions from Saud Shakeel (scored 141) & Mohammad Rizwan (scored 171), Pakistan managed to declare their first innings at 448 for 6.

However, due to an all-pace attack, the country struggled against Bangladesh’s batting, which saw them collect 565 in their reply, thus, gaining a 117-run lead.

Mushfiqur Rahim played a pivotal role with a 191 from 341 balls, supported by fifties from Shadman Islam (93) and Mehidy Hasan (77).

Later on fifth day, Pakistan collapsed dramatically, as they lost half their team for 104, as spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets to dismiss Pakistan for just 146.

Subsequently in just seven overs, Bangladesh’s openers, Islam and Zakir Hasan quickly achieved the 30-run target. Thus, marking their first win over Pakistan in 14 Test matches.

Meanwhile, this win is Bangladesh’s 20th Test victory out of 143 matches, including seven wins abroad, which include overseas victories like two in the Caribbean and Zimbabwe, and one each in Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

