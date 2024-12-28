Cristiano Ronaldo Criticizes Manchester United’s Systemic Issues At Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo, speaking at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, once again voiced his concerns about Manchester United, his former club.

Cristiano Ronaldo, speaking at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, once again voiced his concerns about Manchester United, his former club. The Portuguese superstar, who spent two stints at Old Trafford, provided a scathing critique of the club’s structural and systemic problems, emphasizing that changing managers alone cannot solve their issues.

Systemic Problems Beyond Coaching

During the event, Ronaldo used an analogy to explain his perspective on Manchester United’s ongoing struggles:

“It’s like the aquarium. If you have the fish inside and it’s sick, you take him out, fix the problem, and if you put it again in the aquarium, they will be sick again. And this is the problem of Manchester United. It’s not just the coach; it’s much more than that.”

Ronaldo strongly believes that the problems at Manchester United are deeply ingrained in the club’s environment and structure. When asked if these issues persist, he responded unequivocally, “A hundred percent.”

Ronaldo’s Vision as a Club Owner

Ronaldo hinted at his ambitions of owning a football club in the future, even suggesting he could one day take control of Manchester United. “If I were the owner of the club, I would make things clear and adjust to what I think is bad there,” he said.

While he acknowledged his current focus on playing, Ronaldo expressed confidence in his ability to address these structural issues if given the chance:

“I am still very young, I have so many plans and dreams ahead. Mark my words, I will be the owner of a big club for sure.”

Praise for Real Madrid

In contrast to his criticisms of Manchester United, Ronaldo heaped praise on Real Madrid, where he spent the most successful years of his career. Speaking about their Champions League prospects, he said: “If you want to bet on a team in the Champions League, bet on Real Madrid. People didn’t expect Real Madrid to be good at the beginning, but they are now ahead of Barcelona.”

Ronaldo also highlighted the intimidating atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabéu:

“Teams are scared to play in the Bernabéu. It has a special aura.”

A Polarizing Perspective

Ronaldo’s comments have reignited debates about Manchester United’s long-standing challenges. While his analogy about the “sick fish” has drawn attention, it also underscores the complexity of addressing systemic issues in football organizations.

As Ronaldo continues his career with Al-Nassr, where he has flourished, his observations about his former clubs offer valuable insights into the dynamics of modern football and the challenges elite teams face in maintaining success.

