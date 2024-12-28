Cristiano Ronaldo Deems Vinícius Júnior’s Ballon d’Or Snub ‘Unfair’

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has voiced his dissatisfaction over Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior missing out on the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for 2024.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has voiced his dissatisfaction over Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior missing out on the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for 2024. Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday, Ronaldo argued that Vinícius, who was widely regarded as the favorite, deserved the accolade over the eventual winner, Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Ronaldo’s Take on the Ballon d’Or Decision

Ronaldo openly criticized the decision to award the Ballon d’Or to Rodri, despite acknowledging the Spaniard’s impressive contributions to Manchester City’s historic treble. “In my opinion, he [Vinícius] deserved to win the golden ball. It was unfair,” Ronaldo said. “They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should have given it to Vinícius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final.”

Vinícius, who was instrumental in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph, chose to boycott the Paris ceremony alongside his teammates in protest. Reports suggest that the decision to give the award to Rodri, announced just before the event, prompted this reaction.

Although he missed out on the Ballon d’Or, Vinícius did not go unnoticed in the footballing world. The Brazilian forward was named FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player earlier in the year and also received the Best Men’s Player award at the Globe Soccer Awards. His exceptional form throughout the year further solidifies his reputation as one of the best players in the sport today.

Ronaldo expressed dissatisfaction with the Ballon d’Or selection process, suggesting bias and recurring issues with the ceremony. “You know these galas, they always do the same thing,” he said, hinting at longstanding controversies surrounding the award’s credibility.

At the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo was recognized as the Best Middle East Player of 2024, an accolade reflecting his stellar performances for Al-Nassr. Since joining the Saudi Arabian club in January 2023, the Portuguese star has scored an astounding 74 goals in 83 matches.

Ronaldo Reflects on Manchester United

In addition to addressing the Ballon d’Or controversy, Ronaldo also commented on his former club, Manchester United. He described systemic problems within the organization, saying, “The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It’s much more than that.” Using a metaphor, he likened the club’s issues to a “sick fish” being repeatedly placed in the same aquarium without resolving the underlying problem.

At the same event, Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí was named the Women’s Player of the Year, adding to her growing list of individual accolades. Bonmatí’s consistent performances for both club and country have established her as one of the best in women’s football.

As debates over Vinícius Júnior’s Ballon d’Or snub continue, the footballing community remains divided. While Rodri’s contributions to Manchester City’s success cannot be ignored, Vinícius’ achievements have sparked conversations about fairness and transparency in awarding the sport’s most coveted individual honor.

