Delhi High Court Issues Notice In Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Plea

The Delhi High Court issued a notice on Tuesday in a plea filed by cricketer Yuvraj Singh, seeking the appointment of a sole arbitrator. Yuvraj Singh has approached the Delhi High Court against a builder for violating personality rights and delaying the delivery of a flat. Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to builder M/s Brilliant Etoile Private Limited, with the matter scheduled for August 5.

Yuvraj Singh filed a petition through advocate Rizwan seeking the appointment of a Sole Arbitrator to hear and resolve disputes arising from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) dated November 24, 2020. The MoU involved the promotion, endorsement, and marketing of a real estate project named ‘Sky Mansion’ by the builder in Extended Abadi Deh (Lal Dora), Village Chandanhulla, Tehsil, Haus Khas, New Delhi, under the brand ‘Risland’. The MoU also outlined a benefit of Rs 1,15,00,000 against the purchase of an apartment.

In December 2020, based on a sample apartment shown, Yuvraj Singh booked Apartment No. 0012, 23rd floor, Tower A, Sky Mansion. A Sale Agreement dated February 5, 2021, was subsequently executed for the apartment, priced at Rs 14,10,07,671. The plea alleged that the builder delayed the offer of possession and issued a Possession Letter to Yuvraj Singh via email on November 10, 2023.

In December 2023, upon inspecting the apartment offered for possession, Yuvraj Singh found it significantly deviated from the sample and terms of the Sale Agreement of February 5, 2021. The plea stated that despite communicating and discussing these issues with the builder regarding delays, poor quality, increased prices, and misrepresented surroundings, no satisfactory resolution was reached.

On April 27, 2024, Yuvraj Singh sent a legal notice demanding damages, concessions, and improved apartment quality due to delays and misrepresentations in violation of the Sale Agreement. In response, invoking Clause 38 of the Sale Agreement, Yuvraj Singh initiated arbitration proceedings through a Notice of Arbitration dated May 26, 2024.

However, the builder allegedly terminated the agreement without responding to the legal notices or the Notice of Arbitration, prompting Yuvraj Singh to seek a refund of the paid amount with 18% interest through another legal notice for refund.

Responding to these notices, the builder denied all allegations and refused to initiate arbitration proceedings. Yuvraj Singh has prayed for the appointment of a Sole Arbitrator to resolve disputes arising from the Sale Agreement dated February 5, 2021, and also alleged that the builder continued to commercially exploit his brand value even after the MoU expired on November 24, 2020.