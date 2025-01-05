‘Everyone Should Play Domestic Cricket’ Gambhir Stresses Its Importance After Series Defeat To Australia

India’s disappointing 6-wicket defeat to Australia in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 4 led to a reflective and candid post-match press conference. Coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared their thoughts on the team’s performance, the positives from the series, and areas for improvement.

Gambhir Reflects on the Loss and Team Morale

India’s defeat ended a 10-year streak of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized the importance of staying positive and working towards improvement. When asked about the dressing room’s mood after the loss, Gambhir said, “Happiness will always be intact because the reason is that all we can do is try and prepare to the best of our ability, trying to be 100% committed on the field, not only in one, not only on that particular day, every session, every hour, every ball.”

He also addressed the recent controversies surrounding captain Rohit Sharma, acknowledging the leadership’s role in making tough decisions. Gambhir stated, “There could have been more sensible when the reports are written. When a captain takes such a call I don’t think it’s bad. I think everyone has to keep the team first and Rohit did that.”

Gambhir Highlights Positive Performances

Despite the loss, Gambhir praised the efforts of individual players, particularly the younger members of the squad. “There are a lot of these boys who were on their first tour to Australia, and we know it’s a tough tour to handle,” he remarked. He singled out Mohammad Siraj for his outstanding attitude, saying, “I don’t think I remember a guy who’s running every ball despite sometimes not being 100% fit. And that is what it means for him to play for the country.”

Gambhir also acknowledged the contribution of players like Jasprit Bumrah, who led the bowling attack with exceptional consistency. “Bumrah has been fantastic. He has led the bowling unit very well. He has been there for his partners, be it Siraj or Harshit Rana and has given us crucial breakthroughs,” he added.

Long-term Planning and Areas for Improvement

As India looks to the future, Gambhir was clear about the team’s need for improvement. “We had our moments where we could have won matches. Had we managed to level up in Melbourne, the pressure would have been lesser. We should have batted in the second innings in Sydney. We need to improve across departments,” he said. He also stressed the need for a roadmap for the team over the next five months, as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

“We still got five more months to plan. A lot of things change in that much time. Whatever happens, will happen in the best interest of Indian cricket,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir further emphasized the importance of strengthening domestic cricket, which he believes is crucial for producing future talent. “Everyone should play domestic cricket. That is how much important domestic cricket has to be given. If you don’t, you will never get the desired players,” he said.

Bumrah Reflects on the Series

Jasprit Bumrah, the standout performer for India throughout the series, expressed his frustration over the team’s loss but maintained that the experience would help them in the future. “It was a great series, congratulations to Australia, they fought really well,” Bumrah said in a humble admission of Australia’s superior performance. Reflecting on his personal performance, Bumrah noted, “Little frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, you can’t fight your body.”

Bumrah highlighted the need for belief and character in Test cricket, adding, “The chat was about belief, the other bowlers stepped up in the first innings. With a bowler short, the others had to take responsibility.”

Bumrah also spoke about the development of the younger players, emphasizing the importance of experience gained from challenging tours like this one. “The youngsters have gained a lot of experience, they’ll go from strength to strength. We’ve shown that we have a lot of talent in our group,” Bumrah said.

Gambhir on India’s Test Setup

When asked about the ongoing transition in India’s Test set-up, Gambhir remained cautious but optimistic, stating, “It’s too early to talk about transition, don’t know where we will be after 5 months.” This sentiment echoed the need for time to build a robust team that can compete at the highest level.

While the Border-Gavaskar Trophy result was not what India had hoped for, both Gambhir and Bumrah conveyed a strong message of resilience and learning from the experience. As India moves forward, they will focus on improving their consistency and preparing for the challenges ahead. The lessons from this tough series, combined with their young talent and commitment to excellence, should put India in a strong position for the next challenges.

