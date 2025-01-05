Indian Cricket Team Succumbs To Australia In Fifth Test As Hosts Clinch Series 3-1 In Style

Sydney Cricket Ground bore witness to a historic series as Australia clinched a comprehensive 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sydney Cricket Ground bore witness to a historic series as Australia clinched a comprehensive 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite valiant efforts from the Indian side, Australia chased down the modest target of 162 on Day 3 of the final Test, securing a six-wicket win.

Australia’s Chase: Steady and Aggressive

Resuming at 71/3 post-lunch, Australia’s Travis Head (34*) and Beau Webster (39) formed a decisive partnership that crushed any Indian hopes of a miraculous comeback. Webster, in particular, showed composure and aggression, finding gaps with ease. He smashed a brilliant boundary off Nitish Kumar Reddy to bring Australia within touching distance of the target.

India’s bowlers, already missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, failed to make any impact during the session. Mohammed Siraj, who had earlier reached his milestone of 100 Test wickets, struggled to contain runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar also failed to break the Head-Webster stand.

Australia reached 162/4 in just 27 overs, with Head hitting the winning runs. This sealed a dominant victory for the hosts, both in the match and the series.

India’s Struggles with the Bat

Earlier in the day, India’s batting woes continued as they were bundled out for 157 in their second innings. Scott Boland, who emerged as the star bowler for Australia, claimed six wickets in a sensational spell, finishing with figures of 6/42. Pat Cummins provided able support, scalping three wickets.

Rishabh Pant was the lone warrior for India, smashing an incredible 61 off just 33 balls on Day 2. However, the rest of the lineup faltered under the relentless pressure from the Australian pacers. The absence of a substantial partnership and an over-reliance on Pant cost India dearly.

Prasidh Krishna’s Brilliance in Vain

India started the day with renewed hope, thanks to Prasidh Krishna’s fiery spell in the first session. He dismissed key players like Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Sam Konstas, keeping India in the contest briefly. However, the lack of support from the rest of the bowling unit proved to be a major obstacle.

The unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been nursing a back injury, was a critical blow for India. Despite gearing up on the sidelines, Bumrah did not bowl in the second innings, leaving a gaping hole in India’s bowling attack.

End of a Tough Series for India

With this victory, Australia not only reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also demonstrated their dominance across all formats. India’s inability to post big totals and their over-dependence on a few players exposed the gaps in the team.

The series defeat will undoubtedly spark introspection within the Indian camp. The upcoming home season will be a chance for India to regroup and address their weaknesses ahead of crucial international assignments.

For Australia, this win cements their position as one of the strongest teams in world cricket. Their balanced performance with bat and ball throughout the series was a testament to their depth and quality.

Score Summary

India: 185 & 157

Australia: 181 & 162/4

Result: Australia won by 6 wickets

Player of the Match: Scott Boland

Series Result: Australia won the series 3-1

Read More : Watch- Virat Kohli Does It Again As He Brutally Mocks Steve Smith Reminding Him Of His Sandpaper Scandal