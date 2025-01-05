Watch- Virat Kohli Does It Again As He Brutally Mocks Steve Smith Reminding Him Of His Sandpaper Scandal

Kohli’s relationship with Australian crowds has often been contentious. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar series has intensified this animosity, with the Sydney incident being just one example.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, known for his passionate on-field demeanor, has often shared a love-hate relationship with crowds, especially in the intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This dynamic reached a new peak during India’s attempt to defend a target of 162 in Sydney, where Kohli responded to the crowd’s jeers with a bold and symbolic gesture.

Kohli’s Gesture Targets Sandpaper Scandal

Amid boos from the Australian crowd, Kohli taunted the spectators by emptying his pockets—a pointed reference to the infamous 2018 sandpapergate scandal. The controversy erupted when Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the ball’s condition during a Test match against South Africa, an act aimed at giving Australian bowlers an unfair advantage.

The scandal led to significant consequences for Australian cricket:

Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Steve Smith and David Warner, then the captain and vice-captain, were handed year-long bans from international cricket.

Smith was also stripped of his captaincy, though his leadership ban was lifted years later.

Kohli’s gesture came shortly after Steve Smith’s dismissal during the innings, amplifying its impact.

Animosity Between Kohli and Australian Fans

Kohli’s relationship with Australian crowds has often been contentious. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar series has intensified this animosity, with the Sydney incident being just one example.

Earlier in the series, during the fourth Test in Melbourne, Kohli sparked controversy with a shoulder-thud against debutant Sam Konstas. This incident drew significant scrutiny, highlighting the high-stakes tension in the series.

Kohli’s Heated Rivalries

Known for his fiery nature, Virat Kohli’s actions on and off the field continue to spark debates among fans and critics. His latest gesture not only reignited discussions around sandpapergate but also underscored the emotional and competitive edge that defines his matches against Australia.

This incident serves as a reminder of the intense rivalry between the two cricketing giants, with Kohli often at the center of the drama.

