IND vs AUS: Australia beats India, Takes 2-1 Lead In BGT Series

Australia beat India by 184 runs in fourth match of ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. This was an incredible Test battle, where Australia went very hard at the end and won this contest with comfort to lead the series 2-1.

A packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with over 66,000 fans in attendance, witnessed a sensational Australian triumph as Pat Cummins’ side dismantled India in the final session of play. In the dramatic collapse India lost seven wickets for just 34 runs. Australia took crucial 2-1 lead in the series.

The Aussie team managed to get breakthroughs in the middle session when Rishabh Pant fell a victim of his aggressive instincts. Chasing a half-tracker from part-timer Travis Head, Pant hit it straight to Mitchell Marsh at long-on. It became a turning point that also derailed India’s effort to salvage a draw.

In quick succession, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon tightened the screws. Boland’s sharp delivery got Ravindra Jadeja nicking to the keeper, while Lyon removed first-innings centurion Nitish Reddy for just one run, caught by Steve Smith at slip. India crumbled from 121/3 to 130/6, leaving the hosts in a commanding position.

With seven wickets left going into the final session, Australia managed to pull off a remarkable victory at the MCG. Recap all the #AUSvIND action: https://t.co/LSqCHmFFaf pic.twitter.com/Zc5sgUnUpH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2024

Cummins, Boland Lead Australia’s Charge

The pressure mounted as Australia’s bowlers stepped up their game. Pat Cummins came back into the attack and made it count with the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The opener misjudged a pull shot off a short ball, and though the initial decision was not out, the third umpire overturned it after reviewing a clear trajectory deflection.

Scott Boland continued his stellar performance in the match, dismissing Akash Deep after short, gritty resistance. India’s chances of survival went on to almost get evaporated at this stage.

Early Collapse Sets The Tone

It did not help that India started floundering from the early overs. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli had all failed to counter the Australia new-ball attack. The two fell in the same over to Cummins while Kohli once again fell to his fault of chasing wide deliveries nicking one just before Lunch.

The fifth day ended with all nine Australian fielders around the bat as they hunted down the last two wickets. Boland dismissed Bumrah with a sharp delivery edged to first slip, and Lyon trapped Mohammed Siraj leg-before to secure the emphatic victory.

Australia’s relentless performance ensured a memorable win, showcasing their resilience and ability to capitalize on key moments.

ALSO READ | Starc vs Jaiswal: How A Bail Flip Led To Viral Moment In Boxing Day Test | Video