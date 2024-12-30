Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Starc vs Jaiswal: How A Bail Flip Led To Viral Moment In Boxing Day Test | Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal responds confidently to Mitchell Starc's superstition remark during the India-Australia Test at MCG. After Starc's bail-flip antics, Jaiswal's viral reply, "I believe in myself," sparks a moment of pride for India’s rising star.

Starc vs Jaiswal: How A Bail Flip Led To Viral Moment In Boxing Day Test | Video

The India-Australia rivalry continues to intensify on the final day of the fourth Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) December 30, 2024. Rising star for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal again was at the center of things, going back-to-back with Mitchell Starc of Australia with banter this time over an unusual superstition-related incident involving bails.

During the second session of the fifth day, Starc, while getting ready for his run-up, flipped the bails over, an act that’s become a superstition with some of the bowlers. This tradition was begun by Stuart Broad of England during the Ashes. It’s believed to be lucky for the bowling side and result in a wicket. Not one for such superstitions, Jaiswal flips the bails back over immediately.

Starc Questions Jaiswal’s Superstition Beliefs

Starc, noticing Jaiswal’s action, decided to ask the 23-year-old if he believed in superstitions. Jaiswal’s reply was razor-sharp and full of conviction: “I believe in myself, that is why I am here.” Starc, intrigued, countered, “Then why change it back if you are not superstitious?” Jaiswal, composed as ever, said, “I am just enjoying this moment in my life.” The whole conversation on the stump mic became a rage on social media as a proud declaration of this young Indian’s unwavering belief in himself.

Watch the video here:

Match Onto Suspenseful Final Day

It was not going to be an easy match out there in the field, however. India had already faced a testing target set by Australia as 340 runs. Batting had turned out to be extremely hard for Indians as single-digit scores by Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, while Pant showed signs of resilience only to fall prey to Travis Head in the end.

However, Jaiswal was batting solidly for India’s revival and making a notable half-century which was his 12th of the year. And his indomitable effort with the other members of the Indian team has indeed given them a fair chance to win this game.

Jaiswal’s Fine Batting

Jaiswal has had an excellent series so far. Being the highest run scorer for India in the series, he has established himself as a key player in the team. Starc has been a great asset for Australia and has bagged 16 wickets so far. He had dismissed Jaiswal three times in the series so far.

With the series poised at 1-1 level, the final Test action between India and Australia on January 3, 2025, will play out in Sydney. On the eve of the final thriller, the Starc v Jaiswal rivalry would only add more drama along with the many interesting moves on the field.

