The 67-year-old billionaire, who ranks ninth on the world’s richest list with a net worth of around $120 billion, is said to be the driving force behind the potential fight.

Conor McGregor has recently hinted at the confirmation of his boxing match against Logan Paul, sharing details about the fight, including the substantial earnings each fighter is expected to receive and the potential venue in India.

McGregor’s last competitive fight took place at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a severe shin-bone injury in the first round, sidelining him for an extended period. Since then, he has not competed in any combat sports.

The closest McGregor came to returning was in June 2024, when it was announced he would fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, McGregor withdrew from the bout due to a toe injury.

Recently, McGregor reposted an update from @emmettglenn on X, which revealed that the McGregor vs. Logan Paul fight was scheduled to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The post also mentioned that both fighters could earn $250M each from the event. McGregor reposted the update with a message expressing his admiration for India.

Several media outlets, including @HappyPunch, picked up the news and shared an update, stating that McGregor appeared to confirm the fight against Paul for $250M each at the Wankhede Stadium.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are to feature as part of a historic “Visit India” tourism campaign as the pair clash in Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The two will be well rewarded for their efforts, with McGregor set to walkaway with $250 million, making the fight one of the… pic.twitter.com/HTuIMN5w8F — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) December 29, 2024

Although McGregor has hinted at the fight’s confirmation, there has been no official announcement yet from the combat sports community. The reported $250M payouts for each fighter are significantly higher than what most boxers typically earn, suggesting that a powerful individual is behind the fight’s organization.

The person reportedly involved in making this high-stakes encounter a reality is Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani.

The 67-year-old billionaire, who ranks ninth on the world’s richest list with a net worth of around $120 billion, is said to be the driving force behind the potential fight. Additionally, his younger son, Anant Ambani, is believed to be playing a key role in bringing this spectacle to life.