Sunday, December 29, 2024
Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Praises Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Family As Father Touches His Feet In Gratitude

After Nitish Kumar Reddy's stunning debut Test century against Australia, his father showed deep respect to cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. Emotional Gavaskar praised the sacrifices made by Reddy's family, calling the young cricketer "a gem in Indian cricket".

During India’s recent Test match against Australia, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was seen being emotional as he shared this moment with Mutyala, the father of the young India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The cricketing icon was visibly choked as he lauded the sacrifices his parents made to nurture him into a promising cricketer. “You know about the big sacrifices he made (in Nitish’s journey) and because of you, I have tears in my eyes,” he said. India has found a gem in cricket because of you.”

The accolades came after Reddy’s impressive performance, scoring a phenomenal maiden Test century, which went a long way in keeping India’s deficit in check despite early setbacks.

Proud Moment For The Reddy Family

Reddy’s mother too expressed her emotional gratitude to Gavaskar as she shared her disbelief and joy at her son’s achievement. “I still can’t believe my son is playing at such a big venue and has produced such a huge innings,” she said, visibly overwhelmed with pride.

Mutyala, overcome by the emotions of his son’s achievement, touched Sunil Gavaskar’s feet as a sign of deep respect, marking a heartfelt gesture in a truly special moment.

Watch the video here:

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Gritty Maiden Test Century

Nitish Kumar Reddy, at No. 8, played a crucial knock in India’s innings. His 114 runs off 189 balls, comprising 11 fours and a six, was instrumental in reducing India’s deficit after they were reduced to 221 for seven in response to Australia’s hefty 474. His innings ensured that India could narrow the gap and not let the deficit exceed 200 runs.

The emotional mood turned all the more when ex-Indian coach Ravi Shastri came up in conversation talking about Reddy’s game. “In a manner of speaking, more importantly the way he batted was exceptional,” Shastri said during the commentary for Star Sports.

“I was tongue-tied and had tears in my eyes. I do not get tears in the eyes due to joy, easily. I enjoyed seeing (Reddy’s innings) yesterday,” he continued to explain with emphasis on the great play from the young cricket.

ALSO READ | Boxing Day Test: Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian to Reach 200 Test Scalps, Brings India Back Into The Game

