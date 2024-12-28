Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Nitish Kumar Reddy was selected for the under-14 academy after his father reached out to Ex-BCCI selector MK Prasad for help.

Former BCCI selector MSK Prasad came out with an emotional reflection of the journey of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is scoring his maiden Test century for India in the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Reddy, playing just his fourth Test match, has come out with a great display of determination and composure in batting India to a respectable position on Day 3. He is unbeaten on 105, having shared a crucial 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket along with Washington Sundar at 50. India ended at 358/9 by the close of Day 3 and still lags 116 runs behind Australia’s first-innings total.

How MSK Prasad ‘Discovered’ Nitish Kumar Reddy

MSK Prasad, the chairman of the BCCI selection committee and a former wicketkeeper for India, found Reddy nearly a decade ago.

At that time, he was the director for Andhra Cricket and was working with the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

In 2013-14, the ACA began residential academies to identify young talent and provide them with the resources to develop their skills. Reddy was selected for the under-14 academy after his father reached out to Prasad for help.

“I remember it was around 10 years ago when Nitish’s father came to me and said that his son was going through a tough phase, but he believed that Nitish had the potential to play at the next level.” “His father asked me to have a look at him, and when I did, I immediately saw his potential. That’s when we decided to bring him into the under-14 academy.”

Prasad emphasized that inclusion in the academy marked the beginning of the formal process of exposure at the under-16 and under-19 levels under the Andhra Cricket Association’s patronage, financially as well as professionally. While cricket ensured the growth of Reddy, ACA also ensured an education for him during this time.

The former selector stated, “Saw Reddy’s growth with the years. Played only 26 first-class games before going into Tests and has really done superbly.” Further, he pointed out, “Before this series, Nitish had only a few first-class games under his belt, but what he has achieved now, especially against a team like Australia, is remarkable.”. Scoring a century in a Test match, and that too against four world-class bowlers, is an extraordinary feat,” Prasad added.

Prasad, who played a key role in identifying and nurturing Reddy’s talent, said he had no words to express his happiness upon seeing the young cricketer make his mark on the international stage. “I’m extremely proud of what Nitish has achieved. To see him represent India and score a century is a dream come true,” he said.

Reddy will be under a lot of pressure to close the gap as Day 4 of the Test match approaches. Reddy will attempt to close the gap between the two teams and sustain India’s innings alongside Mohammed Siraj.

