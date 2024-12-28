Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Net Worth And Remarkable Achievements: A Rising Star In Indian Cricket

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, is making waves in the cricketing world with his impressive performances.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Net Worth And Remarkable Achievements: A Rising Star In Indian Cricket

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, is making waves in the cricketing world with his impressive performances. From breaking records in domestic cricket to securing a spot in the Indian team, his journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Major Achievements

  • Record-Breaking Vijay Merchant Trophy Performance (2017-18): Nitish first grabbed attention with a record-breaking 1237 runs in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, including a historic 441 against Nagaland. His incredible performance earned him the BCCI’s award for the best U-16 cricketer of the season.
  • First-Class Debut and IPL Debut: Nitish made his first-class debut in the 2020 Ranji Trophy, showcasing his all-round skills. In 2023, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 20 lakh in the IPL. Although his debut season was modest, he shone in IPL 2024 with match-winning knocks, including a 64 against Punjab Kings and 76 against Rajasthan Royals, crucial in SRH’s run to the playoffs.
  • Record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2024): Nitish continued his rise in international cricket, making a crucial half-century in India’s comeback against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His 8 sixes in the series broke a long-standing record for an Indian batsman in Australia.

Net Worth

As of 2024, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s net worth is estimated between ₹1 million and ₹5 million. This includes:

  • IPL Earnings: Nitish’s IPL contract with SRH started at ₹20 lakh in 2023. Given his stellar 2024 performance, his earnings are expected to rise significantly with performance bonuses and retention deals.
  • BCCI Contract Potential: With his continued performances in the IPL and international cricket, Nitish is poised for a BCCI contract. If he plays three Test matches, he will be eligible for a Grade C contract, which pays around ₹1 crore annually, boosting his net worth further.
  • Endorsements and Social Media: As his popularity grows, Nitish is likely to secure endorsement deals and earn through social media sponsorships, adding to his wealth.

His rise from domestic cricket to IPL success highlights how quickly a cricketer’s financial profile can grow, with his net worth poised to increase as his career progresses.

Filed under

indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy

