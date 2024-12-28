Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Was Magnus Carlsen Kicked Out Of World Rapid And Blitz Championship For Wearing Jeans? 34-Year-Old Says ‘F**k You’

The chess champion also criticized FIDE for its past actions, accusing the organization of pressuring players to avoid affiliating with Freestyle Chess by threatening their participation in the World Championship cycle.

Was Magnus Carlsen Kicked Out Of World Rapid And Blitz Championship For Wearing Jeans? 34-Year-Old Says ‘F**k You’

Magnus Carlsen has been disqualified from the 2024 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York due to a breach of FIDE’s dress code, which prohibits jeans. Carlsen reportedly attended a match wearing jeans, which led to the controversy.

Grandmaster Susan Polgar explained the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She stated that Carlsen was fined and asked to change his attire. While he agreed to comply the next day, he refused to change immediately, leading FIDE to disqualify him from the tournament. In response, Carlsen chose not to participate in the Blitz Championship either.

Speaking to a Norwegian broadcaster, Carlsen expressed his frustration with FIDE. “I’m tired of dealing with them. This may seem like a trivial principle, but I’m done. I don’t find this enjoyable anymore,” he said.

Carlsen clarified that his dress code violation was unintentional, recounting the sequence of events on YouTube. He shared that after a busy day, he dressed quickly, putting on a shirt and jacket but forgetting about the jeans. Despite receiving a warning after the first or second game, Carlsen said he proposed changing the next day, but FIDE insisted he comply immediately. “At that point, it became a matter of principle for me,” he explained.

The chess champion also criticized FIDE for its past actions, accusing the organization of pressuring players to avoid affiliating with Freestyle Chess by threatening their participation in the World Championship cycle. He concluded his statement with a blunt remark, emphasizing his decision to step away from the tournament.

“FIDE actively wanted to, they were actually going after players as well to get them not to sign with Freestyle, basically threatening them that they wouldn’t be able to play the World Championship cycle, if they played in Freestyle,” asserted Carlsen, ” concluding, “So honestly, my patience with them was not very big to begin with. And it’s okay. They can enforce their rules. That’s fine by me. And my response is that fine, then I’m out. Like, f** you. I don’t think anything more has to be said.”

ALSO READ : Cristiano Ronaldo Deems Vinícius Júnior’s Ballon d’Or Snub ‘Unfair’

Filed under

chess champioship Magnus Carlsen

Advertisement

Also Read

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

Bharat Pulse Survey: Have You Or Any You Know Been A Target Of A Digital Scam?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Have You Or Any You Know Been A Target Of A Digital...

Today Marks Captain Vijayakanth’s First Death Anniversary: DMK Honors Legacy With Guru Puja Day

Today Marks Captain Vijayakanth’s First Death Anniversary: DMK Honors Legacy With Guru Puja Day

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

The Spanish Court Rejects The Plea Of FC Barcelona To Sign Dani Olmo

The Spanish Court Rejects The Plea Of FC Barcelona To Sign Dani Olmo

Entertainment

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox