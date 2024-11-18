Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Magnus Carlsen clinched the Tata Steel Chess India blitz title with a score of 13 points, despite facing stiff competition from Arjun Erigaisi and Wesley So, who finished second

Magnus Carlsen And Kateryna Lagno Claim Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Titles

Magnus Carlsen clinched the Tata Steel Chess India blitz title with a score of 13 points, despite facing stiff competition from Arjun Erigaisi and Wesley So, who finished second. Although Carlsen endured a tough challenge, including a loss to Erigaisi, he held on to his lead and secured the victory, despite So’s six-win streak during the tournament’s final day.

Intense Competition and Close Call for Carlsen

The final rounds were tense as Carlsen’s earlier five consecutive draws had reduced his lead, creating an opening for Erigaisi to surpass him. However, Erigaisi’s loss in three consecutive games allowed Carlsen to finish on top. Reflecting on his performance, Carlsen described the day as “nervy,” adding, “I was lucky that Wesley was the one who went on a big streak because he couldn’t realistically catch me.”

Anand’s Insight on Carlsen’s Performance

While Carlsen’s victory was expected, former world champion Viswanathan Anand noted that Carlsen was more dominant in the rapid format than in blitz. “The interesting thing for me was he dominated the rapid even more than blitz,” Anand remarked. “Blitz is his favourite format, but full credit to Arjun who really pushed him yesterday but also overtook him (for a while).”

Erigaisi Shines Among Indians

Among the Indian players, Arjun Erigaisi’s performance stood out. Anand highlighted that although R Praggnanandhaa was steady throughout the event, Erigaisi’s effort to challenge Carlsen for the top spot made it an exciting contest. “In terms of actually fighting for first place, Arjun was closer than Prag,” Anand observed.

Lagno Wins Women’s Blitz Title

In the women’s category, Kateryna Lagno triumphed with a dominant 11.5 points. Valentina Gunina finished second, closing in on Lagno’s lead, while Aleksandra Goryachkina secured third place, sharing the prize money with Vantika Agrawal despite a rough stretch.

Final Standings – Blitz

Open Section:

  1. Magnus Carlsen (13)
  2. Wesley So (11.5)
  3. Arjun Erigaisi (10.5)
  4. R Praggnanandhaa (9.5)
  5. Vidit Gujrathi (9)

Women’s Section:

  1. Kateryna Lagno (11.5)
  2. Valentina Gunina (11)
  3. Aleksandra Goryachkina (9.5)
  4. Vantika Agrawal (9.5)
  5. Alexandra Kosteniuk (9)

Filed under

Chess Kateryana Lagno Magnus Karlsen
