France Coach Acknowledges Mbappe’s “Complicated Situation” After Real Madrid Star’s Omission

Kylian Mbappé, one of the most talented and high-profile footballers in the world, was once again left out of the France squad for the international break. This exclusion continues the ongoing saga surrounding the star player’s relationship with the French national team. Despite Mbappé’s absence, France managed to secure a comfortable 3-1 victory over Italy in their Nations League encounter at the San Siro in Milan. Adrien Rabiot played a key role, scoring twice, including the decisive goal in the second half. Italy’s Andrea Cambiaso did manage to pull one back for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough to derail France’s momentum.

The Alleged Reasons for Mbappé’s Exclusion

While official reasons for Mbappé’s absence haven’t been fully disclosed, multiple reports suggest that the forward voluntarily refused to join the national squad. According to sources, Mbappé expressed his preference to remain in Spain, where he currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. It is also widely reported that Mbappé no longer wishes to be a part of the French team as long as Didier Deschamps is in charge, a relationship that appears to have soured in recent months. The fallout between the two figures has fueled speculation about Mbappé’s future with the national team.

Deschamps Addresses Mbappé’s “Complicated” Situation

France head coach Didier Deschamps spoke openly about Mbappé’s situation during an interview, describing the player’s current predicament as “complicated.” Deschamps acknowledged that Mbappé, like many players, has faced a dip in form during 2024. However, he emphasized that this shouldn’t overshadow the forward’s remarkable achievements in the past. Deschamps reflected on the increased pressures players face, especially after major tournaments like Euro 2024, which leave them with little recovery time before international fixtures resume. “The head commands the legs,” Deschamps said, hinting that mental and psychological factors, such as stress or fatigue, can often impact a player’s physical performance.

Deschamps Discusses Mental Struggles of Players

Deschamps further elaborated on the psychological pressures faced by modern footballers. He noted that after intense competitions like Euro 2024, players are given minimal time to recover, and the demand for them to perform at the highest level is relentless. “Every time it is: ‘You must, you must, you must,’” Deschamps pointed out, suggesting that such high expectations can sometimes lead to players’ performances suffering. He didn’t go as far as to label it depression, but he acknowledged that it could create a fragile mental state, where players struggle to meet the immense demands of top-level football.

Italy’s Donnarumma Reacts to Mbappé’s Absence

Italy’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was also asked about Mbappé’s absence ahead of the match between Italy and France. Donnarumma expressed surprise over the exclusion of Mbappé, acknowledging that his presence would have made a significant impact on the match. “He is one of the strongest players in the world, and if he was here, he could have troubled us a lot,” Donnarumma said. However, he remained confident that Italy could still perform well against France, despite the absence of one of the world’s top forwards. “There will be other players,” he added, signaling that Italy was prepared to face France’s full team, even without Mbappé.

This ongoing situation surrounding Mbappé and his strained relationship with Deschamps continues to dominate headlines as the football world watches closely to see if the French forward will reconcile with the national team or continue his international hiatus.

