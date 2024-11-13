Mukesh Ambani Becomes Sole Indian That Made It On The List Of Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful In Business, Elon Musk Claims Top Spot

Other key figures include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at 11th, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who has pivoted the company’s focus to the metaverse, and Sam Altman of OpenAI, recognized for his contributions to AI innovation.

Fortune has declared leading global leaders for their important contributions in business with its list of 100 Most Powerful People in Business of this year.

The list, which covers the 2024 edition, contains executives in 40 industries across ages, from 30s to 90s, who are founders, CEOs, disruptors, and innovators.

Among these, the only Indian national to find a place on this list is Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, at no. 12.

6 Indians Made It To the List

Apart from Ambani, there are six Indians in the list. Satya Nadella from Microsoft heads the Indian professionals at no. 3. It is a position that reflects the amount of impact technology and AI are achieving through this group, including Microsoft.

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, stands at 10, reiterating the stranglehold of the tech giants in today’s digital world.

Most of the Indian-origin leaders on the list belong to the tech sector, indicating how influential the sector has become.

Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer, ranked 52nd due to his work with the software industry, especially on developing AI tools.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer, ranked 69th, which means content and streaming platforms are becoming influential.

Vinod Khosla, 74, stands strong as a household name in the venture-capital circle, active in shaping businesses. Tarang Amin, Chief Executive Officer of cosmetics brand e.l.f., who represents the influence of consumer brands, comes to 94th place.

Elon Musk Tops The List

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, celebrated for his significant impact on space exploration and electric vehicle advancements, has topped the list. Other key figures include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at 11th, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who has pivoted the company’s focus to the metaverse, and Sam Altman of OpenAI, recognized for his contributions to AI innovation.

