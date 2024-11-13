Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani Becomes Sole Indian That Made It On The List Of Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful In Business, Elon Musk Claims Top Spot

Other key figures include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at 11th, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who has pivoted the company’s focus to the metaverse, and Sam Altman of OpenAI, recognized for his contributions to AI innovation.

Mukesh Ambani Becomes Sole Indian That Made It On The List Of Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful In Business, Elon Musk Claims Top Spot

Fortune has declared leading global leaders for their important contributions in business with its list of 100 Most Powerful People in Business of this year.

The list, which covers the 2024 edition, contains executives in 40 industries across ages, from 30s to 90s, who are founders, CEOs, disruptors, and innovators.

Among these, the only Indian national to find a place on this list is Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, at no. 12.

6 Indians Made It To the List

Apart from Ambani, there are six Indians in the list. Satya Nadella from Microsoft heads the Indian professionals at no. 3. It is a position that reflects the amount of impact technology and AI are achieving through this group, including Microsoft.

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, stands at 10, reiterating the stranglehold of the tech giants in today’s digital world.

Most of the Indian-origin leaders on the list belong to the tech sector, indicating how influential the sector has become.

Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer, ranked 52nd due to his work with the software industry, especially on developing AI tools.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer, ranked 69th, which means content and streaming platforms are becoming influential.

Vinod Khosla, 74, stands strong as a household name in the venture-capital circle, active in shaping businesses. Tarang Amin, Chief Executive Officer of cosmetics brand e.l.f., who represents the influence of consumer brands, comes to 94th place.

Elon Musk Tops The List

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, celebrated for his significant impact on space exploration and electric vehicle advancements, has topped the list. Other key figures include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at 11th, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who has pivoted the company’s focus to the metaverse, and Sam Altman of OpenAI, recognized for his contributions to AI innovation.

ALSO READ: India Set to Lead Major 21st Century Infrastructure Program: KPMG Report

Filed under

Elon Musk Jeff Bezoz mukesh ambani Sam Altman satya nadella
Advertisement

Also Read

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Entertainment

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox