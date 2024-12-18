After Emotional Hug, Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message On Ashwin’s Retirement

In an emotional message after Ashwin's retirement announcement, Kohli reflected on the last 14 years they shared of their journey. Kohli described the contribution of Ashwin for Indian cricket by calling him a legend and wishing him all the best for his next life.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian cricket’s ace off-spinner, stunned one and all by announcing his international retirement on Wednesday. It came at the end of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane that marked the end of a glorious career.

Ashwin, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team for over ten years, retired as the most successful bowler in Test cricket history. At an average of 24 and with 537 Test wickets to his name, Ashwin will forever be etched into the history of Indian cricket. In addition to his astonishing wicket count, Ashwin also scored 3,503 runs, along with six centuries, and scalped 156 in ODIs and 72 in T20Is.

Ashwin was a colossus in home conditions, being an asset for India during the tenure of Virat Kohli. His retirement ended an era, and Virat Kohli, with whom he has shared moments on the field, described his emotions after the decision.

Kohli Emotional Farewell To Ashwin

Virat Kohli, who has witnessed Ashwin’s growth and contribution over the years to Indian cricket, came out with a poignant social media message stating he is feeling emotional after the decision of his friend about his retirement.

“I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional. The flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me,” Kohli wrote on X. He praised Ashwin for his unmatched skills and pivotal match-winning contributions to Indian cricket.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you Ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none, and you will always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy,” he added.

Ashwin, who has been the driving force behind India’s Test success, decided to hang up his boots after announcing his retirement through an emotional press conference following the third Test in Brisbane, which was a drawn game. Ashwin walked alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma, marking a somber end to his international cricket journey.

Ashiwn On His Retirement

“I will not take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an Indian cricketer,” Ashwin said during the press conference. “I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I’ll probably try to showcase that in club cricket. This will be my last day in international cricket. I’ve had a lot of fun and created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and my teammates. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room.”

Ashwin also expressed gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his teammates, and all the coaches who played a crucial role in his remarkable career. “I have a lot of people to thank—BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches,” Ashwin concluded.

With his retirement, Indian cricket enters an era’s end; Ashwin leaves behind his mark. Contributing amazingly to the sport, he did not only position himself in history as the greatest off-spinner but was also instrumental to India in its successive wins over the last ten years.

