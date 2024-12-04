BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

The ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is far from over. While the PCB had reportedly shown willingness to adopt the hybrid model for the tournament, which would see India’s matches being played in Dubai, it also attached conditions demanding that all future ICC events held in India should follow the same arrangement. The BCCI, however, has firmly rejected this proposal, citing that there is no security threat in India that would justify such an arrangement.

According to sources, BCCI communicated a clear message to the ICC, stating that there is no question of accepting a hybrid model for ICC events held in India due to the absence of security concerns. “Sources told The Telegraph on Tuesday that the BCCI has sent a clear message to the ICC brass in this regard, leading to a fresh impasse. The BCCI’s contention is simple – there is no security threat in India and hence no question of accepting such an arrangement,” the report stated.

India to Host Multiple ICC Events in the Near Future

India is set to host several major ICC events over the next decade, including the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, the 2026 T20 World Cup (jointly with Sri Lanka), and the 2029 Champions Trophy, along with the 2031 ICC Cricket World Cup. Despite the tensions surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy, the BCCI remains adamant about not agreeing to the hybrid model, as they believe the security situation in India does not warrant such an arrangement.

The BCCI’s stance has created a deadlock, with no immediate resolution in sight. The decision is particularly significant as it could affect the hosting rights for future tournaments and the broader international cricket calendar. The ongoing discussions are critical as the tournament is fast approaching, and a resolution is needed for the logistics and planning of the event.

Possible Repercussions for PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s continued insistence on the hybrid model could have far-reaching consequences. If the PCB refuses to back down from its position, it risks losing the right to host the 2025 Champions Trophy. In fact, the PCB has previously threatened to withdraw from the tournament altogether if the ICC opts to relocate the event to another country. This would be a major setback for Pakistan, which is eager to showcase its cricketing capabilities on home soil, especially following its earlier hosting of international events.

Efforts to Resolve the Stalemate

Both the BCCI and the PCB, along with the ICC, are reportedly working towards finding an amicable solution to the current deadlock. Sources suggest that discussions are ongoing, and the ICC board is expected to reconvene in the coming days to try to resolve the issue. Given the complexity of the situation, there is still no clear indication of when or how the matter will be resolved. All parties involved are hoping to find a compromise to avoid further disruption to the cricketing calendar.

As the deadline for the 2025 Champions Trophy draws closer, it remains to be seen whether the Pakistan Cricket Board will modify its stance or risk losing its hosting rights, with the possibility of a shift to another country looming large.