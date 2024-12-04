Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him

Manchester City’s recent dip in form has led to a wave of criticism aimed at Erling Haaland, especially after his goal tally dropped significantly. Haaland scored 10 league goals in his first five matches, but only two in the following eight games. His underperformance in expected goals during this period, along with some critics taking issue with his demeanor as City lost at Anfield, has fueled the backlash.

Misunderstanding Haaland’s Role

Much of the criticism directed at Haaland, however, stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of either his role or Pep Guardiola’s tactics. There are those who refuse to accept that a classic No.9 can fit into Guardiola’s system, which has historically redefined that position through tactical innovations. Despite critics questioning his fit, Haaland’s presence and the team’s recent successes, including winning the Treble and four consecutive Premier League titles, suggest that the criticism may be misguided.

Guardiola’s Defiant Response

Pep Guardiola, despite City’s struggles this season, remains defiant in his stance. His response to the criticism has been both punchy and pointed, particularly in his recent press conference. Guardiola made it clear that he is keeping track of all the comments about his team and is not afraid to challenge them. He dismissed the suggestion of a rift between him and Kevin De Bruyne, attributing the player’s absence to ongoing injury issues, not interpersonal problems.

Guardiola also indirectly defended Haaland’s performance by focusing on the bigger issues facing the team this season. He pointed to the lack of goals and assists from several key players, saying, “I’m desperate for five goals and assists from [Phil] Foden after last season. Five for Kevin [De Bruyne], goals and assists from Jeremy [Doku], goals and assists from Jack [Grealish], from Savinho or [Ilkay] Gundo[gan].”

He continued, “Five goals and assists from these. Not 20, 30, or 40. Just five goals and assists from these players and we’d be top of the league. Why hasn’t it happened? They were not here. They were injured. They weren’t ready. This is the bigger problem I have.”

Despite City’s struggles, Guardiola is not concerned about Haaland. If there is anyone who he believes can help turn the team’s fortunes around, it is the Norwegian striker, who has already proven his worth with four goals in two games against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad. For Guardiola, Haaland is not the problem—it’s the other factors affecting the team.

