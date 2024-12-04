The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup has officially set its stage for the knockout round, marking a pivotal point in this season’s in-season tournament. While the event has lived up to its promise of high drama and competitive play, it has also delivered unexpected outcomes, especially with the absence of last year’s finalists. The upcoming quarterfinals will feature a mix of seasoned teams and new contenders, ensuring an intriguing path toward the semifinals and finals in Las Vegas.

NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Key Matchups

No. 4 Orlando Magic at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks, coming off a decisive victory over the Detroit Pistons, have earned the top seed in the East with an undefeated 4-0 record in group play. They defeated the Raptors, Pacers, Heat, and Pistons to clinch the top spot in Group B. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with an impressive 28 points in their final group game, making 10-of-11 shots from the field. Milwaukee’s win was a pivotal turn after a sluggish 11-9 start to their regular season, showcasing their resurgence as they enter the knockout round as one of the hottest teams in the league.

No. 3 Atlanta Hawks at No. 2 New York Knicks

The Knicks solidified their standing as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a decisive 121-106 victory over the Orlando Magic. This win secured their spot at the top of Group A with a perfect 4-0 record. The Knicks’ offense was led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted 23 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks, and was supported by Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Miles McBride—all contributing at least 18 points each. Josh Hart added a triple-double to further bolster their win.

Magic’s Close Call and Wild Card Position

The Magic, who entered the final group play with a strong +37 point differential over the Celtics, needed to avoid a loss of more than 36 points to secure their spot in the knockout round as a wild card. Despite trailing by 37 points late in the third quarter, Orlando managed to close the deficit, finishing with a 15-point margin, and sealed their wild card berth. The Celtics, who had fought hard but fell short in their campaign, were ultimately eliminated from the tournament.

Western Conference Quarterfinals: Surprising Contenders in NBA

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks at No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder earned the No. 1 seed in the West despite entering their final group game with a potential threat from the Spurs. OKC needed both a win against the Utah Jazz and a loss from the Spurs to secure their top position. The Thunder responded by dismantling Utah 133-106, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 26-point performance. The team showcased depth with seven players scoring in double figures and a defensive performance that forced 29 turnovers from the Jazz.

No. 3 Golden State Warriors at No. 2 Houston Rockets

In the West Group C, the Rockets finished as the No. 2 seed after a successful group stage that included key wins over formidable opponents. The Warriors, with their star-studded lineup, will look to capitalize on their strong performances in the group stage and push past the Rockets to advance.

Luka Dončić and the Mavericks: Last-Minute Heroics

One of the most thrilling stories of the final group play was the Mavericks’ narrow victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Trailing by 15 points heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas relied on Luka Dončić’s phenomenal play to spark their comeback. The All-Star guard delivered an electrifying performance with 37 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and four steals, propelling the Mavericks into the knockout round. Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington played crucial roles as well, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers in the closing moments to seal the win.

The Mavericks’ fate was not fully decided until the Portland Trail Blazers’ final game against the Los Angeles Clippers. For Portland to advance, they needed to beat the Clippers by a staggering 52 points, which was an almost impossible task. Ultimately, the Blazers lost 127-105, ending their tournament run and securing the Mavericks’ position in the knockout stage.

Thunder’s Dominant Finish and Unexpected Assistance in NBA

Oklahoma City’s win over Utah was only part of their journey to securing the No. 1 seed in the West. The Suns’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs provided crucial assistance. Despite a sprained ankle that sidelined Kevin Durant in the second quarter, the Suns won 104-93, with Victor Wembanyama struggling through an off night. The Spurs’ loss, combined with OKC’s commanding win, set the stage for an exciting knockout round.

All four quarterfinal games are set to be played on December 10 and 11, with the semifinals and finals taking place on December 14 and 17 in Las Vegas. These matches promise to deliver thrilling basketball as teams vie for supremacy in the tournament. The Eastern and Western Conference lineups reflect a dynamic mix of established teams and emerging contenders, ensuring a captivating lead-up to the finals.