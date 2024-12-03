Why Arsenal Ranks Above Chelsea Despite Tied Points and Goal Difference: EPL Rule Explained

Arsenal’s placement above Chelsea in the Premier League table, despite identical stats, has left fans curious. Both teams have had similar campaigns so far in the 2024-25 season, playing 13 matches each, with seven wins, four draws, and two losses. They also share the same points tally (25), goals scored (26), and goals conceded (12), creating a rare scenario where traditional metrics fail to differentiate them.

Some fans have speculated that Arsenal’s higher position could be due to alphabetical order. However, this is not the case. The Premier League employs a structured set of rules to break ties between teams with identical records, ensuring fairness in rankings.

How the Premier League Resolves Ties

When two teams are level on points, goal difference serves as the primary tiebreaker. If the goal difference is also the same, the total goals scored by each team is considered. Yet, even this fails to separate Arsenal and Chelsea, as their offensive records are identical.

When such situations arise, the league turns to head-to-head results to determine rankings. Specifically, it examines the number of away goals scored in matches between the two teams.

In their head-to-head clash earlier this season at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal and Chelsea played to a 1-1 draw. However, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scored the crucial away goal, giving his side the edge under the league’s tiebreaking rules. Chelsea is yet to play their return fixture at the Emirates, so this away goal remains the deciding factor in Arsenal’s superior position.

Recent Performances Reinforce Form

Both teams showed strong performances in their most recent fixtures. Chelsea secured a dominant 3-0 win against Aston Villa, while Arsenal outclassed West Ham United with an impressive 5-2 victory. These results underline the quality of both squads, but the tiebreaker remains the away goal rule.

This little-known aspect of the Premier League’s rulebook highlights the meticulous approach taken to ensure fair rankings, providing clarity on why Arsenal currently sits above Chelsea despite their remarkably similar campaigns.